You.i TV Hires Finance Veteran Ken Taylor as Chief Financial Officer

Ottawa, ON, Canada – August 14, 2019 – You.i TV, a global leader in video app experience platforms, today announced that Ken Taylor, a highly regarded executive, advisor and board member with established and high-growth tech and media companies, has joined the company as CFO.

Over his 25+ year career, Taylor has earned recognition as one of the top financial leaders and growth strategists in the tech space. Taylor has accelerated growth plans and raised capital in CFO positions at March Networks, Proshred, BTI Systems, Yellow Pages, Optiva and the Ottawa Senators, in addition to serving as a longstanding chair of Audit and Governance Committees at Sandvine. With You.i TV, he is responsible for creating and executing financial roadmaps to further establish the company as a leading global provider of transformative video app development software.

The announcement comes on the heels of the hiring of You.i TV’s new Vice President of Product Engineering, Ken Beaton. Over the past 15 years, Beaton was a key member of the Adobe team, most recently as their Director of Engineering, where he led the product development and cloud operations for Adobe’s Campaign and Experience Manager Mobile solutions. Beaton’s wealth of experience scaling software development projects is set to push You.i Engine One’s technology infrastructure to new levels as the company continues its growth.

“Companies that succeed on the global stage combine product innovation and technical excellence with a firm foundation of strategic financial management,” said Jason Flick, co-founder and CEO of You.i TV. “Ken Taylor’s unparalleled track record as a strategic financial advisor and Ken Beaton’s storied background in scaling premium development solutions strengthens our core capabilities as we continue to grow and expand globally.”

“You.i TV has established itself as a company at the top of the cross-platform tools development food chain with great opportunity for further growth,” said Taylor. “I’m looking forward to delivering on the company’s mission of reaching more customers around the world with strategic financial investment that facilitates strong, calculated international expansion.”

Get to know Ken Taylor in this Q&A video: https://vimeo.com/352973915