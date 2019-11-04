Yorktel Announces Availability of Two New Cloud-based Services for Microsoft Teams

Eatontown, New Jersey (October 31, 2019) Yorktel, a leading provider of IT services and solutions — including managed services for enterprise, federal government, and public sector customers worldwide — will unveil two new services at Microsoft Ignite 2019 that dramatically enhance the use of Microsoft Teams. Both services will be added to Yorktel’s portfolio of Univago Cloud Service offerings. The Microsoft Teams Gateway Service, built on the Microsoft certified Pexip platform, enables companies deploying Microsoft Teams to achieve a fully modern and integrated workplace environment by supporting collaboration between any standards-based equipment such as Cisco, Polycom or via a web browser and Skype for Business clients.

The Univago Teams Voice Service allows organizations to quickly enable Microsoft Teams cloud voice calling with the option to use their existing carrier SIP trunk lines. This dramatically simplifies voice infrastructures, allowing organizations to expand on the benefits of Microsoft Intelligent Communications to better connect employees, boost productivity and create efficiencies.

These two services are part of the evolution of Yorktel’s Univago Cloud Services portfolio. Yorktel has engineered the Microsoft Teams Voice service to meet the needs of large and mid-size, enterprise and government organizations who are looking to move to or add Microsoft Teams cloud voice calling to their communication strategy, eliminating the need to invest in the purchase of additional hardware and software.

“Yorktel’s Microsoft Solutions Practice is able to provide a 100% Microsoft Azure-based voice solution that doesn’t require any on-premise equipment, hosting fees or costly third-party hardware,” said Ken Scaturro, President and COO at Yorktel. “We can quickly and economically enable Microsoft Teams Direct Routing utilizing our clients’ existing SIP trunks, eliminating the hassle of transferring phone numbers or provisioning new lines. Our distributed architecture is implemented worldwide within Microsoft Azure datacenters where it connects directly to Microsoft Teams servers.”

Many companies that are expanding globally or have completed mergers and acquisitions find themselves in the situation where a wide variety of disparate technologies are being used in conference rooms across the organization. One company may have rooms outfitted with a Cisco WebEx system, but they need to dial into a Microsoft Teams call to communicate with another division that may still be on Skype for Business or Poly. The Univago Teams Gateway service allows clients with these disparate technologies to connect to a Teams meeting quickly and seamlessly.

“These two new services are another step in our commitment to providing solutions the market is demanding today,” said Ken Scaturro. “As organizations all over the world continue their digital workplace transformations using the Microsoft ecosystem, we will continue to offer new consulting, integration, and Managed Services that address the changing digital workplace needs of our customers.”

Microsoft Ignite

Connecting over 25,000 individuals in software development, security, architecture and IT, the conference will take place in the Orange County Convention Center November 4-8 and will feature 1,500-plus sessions, in addition to over 200 hands-on experiences, in which attendees can learn about the latest cloud-based technologies, like Yorktel’s Microsoft Teams services, and discover new ways to enhance the communication and collaboration infrastructure within their organizations.

About Yorktel

For over 35 years, Yorktel (www.yorktel.com) has been a leader in helping enterprise, healthcare, and federal government customers plan, navigate and successfully execute their digital workplace transformation initiatives. Our global team works with yours to ensure all aspects of these initiatives, including systems evaluations, network preparedness, technology assessments, change management planning, device and network management and monitoring have been addressed. We then design, integrate and manage the communication and collaboration solutions that keep you connected and moving forward. Follow Yorktel on Twitter: @yorktelcorp.