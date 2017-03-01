Xytech Expands Executive Team

Xytech, the leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media industries, has expanded its executive team with the addition of industry veteran Michael Vinyard to the new role of Sr. Vice President of Professional Services. With mission-critical implementations at premier broadcasters, studios and media services companies worldwide, Vinyard will be responsible for the delivery of consulting, configuration and installation services across the company.



Prior to joining Xytech, Vinyard held senior management roles with organizations in media, entertainment, finance, healthcare and consumer goods, including Fortune 100 organizations such as Warner Bros. Entertainment, CBS, Mattel and McKesson. At Xytech, he will manage worldwide services from the company’s Chatsworth headquarters as part of the executive committee.



Richard Gallagher, CEO of Xytech, commented, “Our business is expanding and Michael is well positioned to deliver world-class services to our clients and help our talented team of professionals continue to grow.”



Vinyard noted, “I’ve worked with Xytech in the past and I’ve always admired the vision and dedication the company has shown. I look forward to being part of an innovative company and delivering the services our clients require to be successful in today’s challenging environments.”



“Success is all about focus,” added Greg Dolan, Xytech COO. “Xytech has the most stable ownership and management team in the business. Having Michael allows us to expand our goals while maintaining the focus required to properly serve our clients. This commitment has driven us to our market-leading position and the addition of Michael shows our dedication to working with the best professionals in the business.”