Xytech Appoints Matt Waldock VP & Director of Business Development for EMEA

LONDON, UK, February 12, 2020 — Xytech, a leader in facility management software for media and broadcast, has named industry-veteran Matt Waldock to the position of VP and Director of Business Development, EMEA at Xytech’s UK office in London.

In his new role, Waldock will serve as a key point-person and further develop the relationships of Xytech’s existing clients in the EMEA region, while expanding Xytech into new markets across EMEA.

“Matt’s extensive background in the media and broadcast industry helps immensely as we continue to quickly grow in the region,” said Greg Dolan of Xytech. “The European market is our fastest growing market geography, and Matt’s experience will make sure Xytech continues to stay ahead of the curve and anticipate our clients’ needs.”

Waldock, who previously served as a director at Xytech in the mid-2000s, said he’s looking forward to joining the team again during such an exciting time in the company’s growth.

“I’m truly pleased to be part of the Xytech team once again,” Waldock said. “Returning during a period when Xytech is experiencing such rapid growth is really exciting, and I’m looking forward to playing a role in continuing to expand our growing footprint in EMEA market.”

Extensive Industry Experience

Waldock has worked in the UK’s broadcast industry for 25 years, including positions with ITV and Deluxe Media Europe. Waldock’s deep background and extensive experience with Xytech’s products will help him better tailor the company’s solutions to a wide variety of client needs.

“I’m hoping to use my background in broadcasting to not only supply current and prospective clients with the best solutions possible, but also work ahead of the curve and help our clients find solutions they might need in the future,” Waldock said. “I will focus on not only what they need right now but also what they will need next year and evolve with them.”

About Xytech

For more than 30 years, the world’s premiere media companies have depended on Xytech to run their businesses. MediaPulse is the only end-to-end solution for the complete content lifecycle. MediaPulse provides scheduling, automation, asset management, billing and cost recovery for broadcasters, media services companies and transmission facilities in a scalable platform-independent solution. For more information, visit xytechsystems.com.