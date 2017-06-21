xG Technology's Vislink Business Provides Wireless Camera Transmission Support for World's Largest Sailing Event

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, JUNE 21, 2017 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced that itsVislink business is providing wireless camera transmission capabilities to support the live stream broadcast of the largest sailing event in the world.



Vislink equipment is being deployed by Sales Cube GmbH (Sales Cube), Vislink's official reseller in Germany, at the Kiel Week Regatta (also known as Kieler Woche), which runs from June 17th to June 25th, 2017. In addition to being the largest sailing event in the world, Kiel Week is the largest summer festival in northern Europe. Held in Kiel, Germany, it brings together close to 5,000 sailors, 2,000 ships and approximately three million visitors from around the world each year.







"IMT and Vislink solutions remain the trusted choice of broadcast professionals for capturing unique views and transmitting action from iconic events and locations," says George Schmitt, executive chairman and CEO of xG Technology. "High-profile events like the renowned Kiel Week demand the performance, range, reliability and flexibility that our systems provide."



The project called for the deployment of a new watercraft-based wireless transmission system to feed into the live stream broadcast from the event. Sales Cube worked with Vislink to specify an equipment list that would enable reliable ship-to-shore live transmission of footage while minimizing power consumption and payload.



Among the Vislink equipment being used is a next-generation, highly customizable wireless camera transmission system capable of supporting the dynamic action of live sporting events, as well a suite of diversity receivers and decoders targeted at compact wireless camera and microwave link use. Additional Vislink components were incorporated to optimize the video transmission and maintain image quality.



"Sales Cube is a proud partner and reseller of Vislink solutions and furthermore helps all customers with special developments and integration, as well as onsite support if required," says Martin Geritz, head of sales for Sales Cube. Sales Cube specializes in the integration of professional and innovative video transmission systems for media and broadcast productions around the world. More information on Sales Cube can be found at www.salescube.tv.



About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink, and xMax.



IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for their high level of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.



xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. It was designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations, making it ideal for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.



Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements