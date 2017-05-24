xG Technology’s IMT and Vislink Businesses Announce $3 Million in New Order and Pre-Order Commitments Received from the NAB 2017 Show

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, MAY 24, 2017 –xG® Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced that its IMT and Vislinkbusinesses have received approximately $3 million in new order and pre-order commitments directly resulting from its appearance at the NAB 2017 Show. Subsequent to the show, which took place April 22-27, upwards of 20% of these commitments have been converted into firm orders.





The orders have included a wide array of IMT and Vislink video equipment, including comprehensive HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) and 4K UHD (Ultra High Definition) wireless camera systems, fully-integrated satellite systems, as well as other transmit and receive components. The purchases have originated from broadcast and media organizations located in both the U.S. and internationally. IMT and Vislink showcased the full range of its Industry-Leading video capture, delivery and management solutions at NAB 2017 and was also a featured presenter at conferences held during the event.





George Schmitt, CEO and Chairman of the Board of xG Technology, said, “The new business IMT and Vislink have booked from NAB 2017 represents further endorsement of their systems and confirms their appeal as a single source for professional, end-to-end video solutions. This was the perfect opportunity to show the broadcast and media industry that the teaming up of IMT and Vislink would drive expanded product and technology capabilities and we took advantage of it in a robust fashion. By all measures, from the order commitments placed, to traffic to our booths, to the level of interest expressed by new potential resellers and other partners, the show was a resounding success.”





John Payne IV, president of IMT USA, said, “We are extremely pleased with the results we have seen from IMT and Vislink’s participation at NAB 2017. Because it is the broadcast industry’s marquee event, it was essential that we make our presence felt there in a formidable way and our on-site team delivered. We will be following up our NAB appearance with participation in other tier-one venues that target the broadcast and media, sports and entertainment and law enforcement and defense sectors over the coming months.”





xG Technology’s brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG’s brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.

IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for their high level of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

