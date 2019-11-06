Wurl Expands Globally, Powering Programming and Advertising on Samsung’s TV Plus Service in Europe

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON – November 6, 2019 –Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV, today announced that it has further expanded into the European market through an agreement to deliver programming and advertising to Samsung’s TV Plus streaming service in Europe.

The Wurl Network currently delivers 125 live, linear and video on demand (VOD) channels to more than 50 million viewers in the U.S. This European expansion will enable millions of additional viewers in Europe to access channels from this lineup on their Samsung Smart TVs. Channel launches began in early September, including Tastemade, Dust, Eleven Sports, Edge Sport, Insight TV and others.

The growth of connected TV (CTV) viewing is creating new opportunities for platforms, content providers and advertisers. For TV networks, the combination of Wurl’s distribution network and Samsung’s market leading video service makes global expansion simple. For advertisers seeking to buy targetable CTV advertising, Wurl and Samsung are creating one of the world’s largest pools of advertising inventory.

“The massive popularity of Samsung TV Plus provides a clear validation of the expanding CTV ecosystem,” said Sean Doherty, CEO of Wurl. “Our role is to provide the advertising technology and distribution network that enables video producers to reach more TV viewers and generate more revenue via the most popular platforms, like Samsung TV Plus.”

For more information about Wurl, please visit its website, www.wurl.com

