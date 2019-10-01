WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone Enhances Broadband Analytics with New OpenVault Tools

New Orleans - Oct. 1, 2019 – OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced an extension and enhancement of its longstanding relationship with WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a leading broadband and communications service provider.

Under the agreement, WOW! will leverage an expanded array of OpenVault operations, analytics and policy products not only to get visibility into subscribers’ broadband usage and its impact on the WOW! network, but also to inform future steps that can improve availability and quality of broadband service for the company’s more than 800,000 customers.

“OpenVault’s tools provide aggregated and anonymized insight into WOW! customers’ broadband habits and usage, which allows us to better manage our network so we can best deliver our innovative products and services to our customers,” said Blair Day, senior vice president, product and network engineering for WOW!. “As we continue to work together, OpenVault’s market insights will help us continue to understand and respond to our customers’ desires to use broadband services where they want, when they want and how they want.”

“WOW!’s commitment to service quality has resulted in a robust broadband offering that continues to attract new subscribers,” said Mark Trudeau, founder and CEO of OpenVault. “We look forward to continuing and expanding our partnership with them to forecast future trends, pro-actively eliminate unexpected impairments and expedite service delivery.”

As one of the industry’s top broadband analytics and solution providers, OpenVault offers services and products that are designed to help operators not only more effectively manage their networks, but actually optimize the revenue opportunities that data growth presents. OpenVault is exhibiting its products and solutions here from Oct. 1-3 in the Smart Cities/IoT World Pavilion at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo.