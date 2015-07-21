World’s Fastest LED Video Wall Scaling From Calibre

Calibre launches its latest major innovation utilizing award-winning HQUltra, the world’s fastest single-channel 4K presentation switching performance technology.

The powerful HQView770 scaler-switcher utilizes in-house developed virtual-ASIC video processing technology that provides three functions in one product.

In Projection Mode, HQUltraWarp offers real-time adjustable 4K warp & blend for fast easy screen calibration.

In LED mode HQUltra provides extremely powerful LED-optimized 4K scaling with a pixel-accurate algorithm that preserves image detail even with significant downscale, a key requirement for driving LED videowalls with good quality images.

In Presentation mode HQUltraFast gives the user unprecedented switching speeds, changing visually instantly between input channels in 0.25 seconds. HQUltra technology promises to dramatically change current video scaling and switching.

The 11 video inputs and four identical video outputs include 4K HDMI with 4K50 & 4K60 4:2:0 support, HDBaseT and 3G HD-SDI.

Tim Brooksbank, Chairman at Calibre says: “The HQView770 incorporates HQUltra fast switching, offering projection and LED video wall users with a high-performance, fast switching offering without breaking the bank. It’s the ultimate live events scaler-switcher.”

Also known as the Kramer VP-798, products were shown on the Kramer Electronics USA Booth at InfoComm 2015.

www.calibreuk.com