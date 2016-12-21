The World Poker Tour Renews Agreement With Wazee Digital

DENVER -- Dec. 20, 2016 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced that the World Poker Tour(R) (WPT(R)) has renewed its relationship with Wazee Digital. Under the continued agreement, the WPT uses Wazee Digital's complete asset management and distribution service to deliver WPT TV shows to both domestic and international broadcasters.

"We felt Wazee Digital was the right choice for the World Poker Tour thanks to the company's ability to successfully deliver WPT's assets across the globe," said Adam Pliska, CEO of the World Poker Tour. "Now more than ever, WPT is in a position to increase distribution of its assets, and Wazee Digital helps us to do so efficiently and effectively."

The WPT uses Wazee Digital Core -- Wazee Digital's enterprise software-as-a-service media asset management platform built specifically for the cloud -- to store, view, and manage assets from current and past seasons of both the WPT Main Tour and WPT Alpha8(TM), which air in the United States on Fox Sports Regional Networks. Besides archiving services, Core handles digital ingest and metadata workflows, as well as third-party transcoding and closed-captioning services from Wazee Digital's strategic partner, Visual Data Media Services. Through Core, Wazee Digital facilitates delivery of current WPT episodes to Fox Sports Regional Networks, while the WPT uses Core in a self-service model to distribute episodes to international broadcasters.

"The World Poker Tour has to distribute content domestically and internationally in a timely manner to satisfy its large global following," said Harris Morris, CEO of Wazee Digital. "Wazee Digital is proud to be a partner in that effort, giving the World Poker Tour complete control over its content so the right assets reach the right audiences at the right time... anywhere in the world."

The agreement between the World Poker Tour and Wazee Digital began in September 2014.

More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

