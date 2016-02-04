Work Microwave at SATELLITE 2016 Exhibitor Preview

WORK Microwave -- Booth 1815

At SATELLITE 2016, WORK Microwave will showcase the latest advancements to its analog and digital satcom solutions, including a new all-IP DVB-S2X product line. Using WORK Microwave's solutions, satellite operators can dramatically increase flexibility, bandwidth, and margins while reducing their operational costs.

WORK Microwave devices have been deployed by operators worldwide to support a range of applications within the satellite broadcast and satellite communications markets, including SNG/contribution, direct-to-home, IP networking, teleport management, governmental and more.

Key Product and Technology Demos

DVB Equipment

NEW A-Series

A key highlight at SATELLITE 2016 will be WORK Microwave's new A-Series FPGA-based family of modem, modulator, and demodulator platforms. The A-Series is designed to bring maximum performance to IP trunking and IP network infrastructure applications, making it the ideal solution for telecommunication companies, Internet service providers, and teleport operators.

On display will be the AX-60, the first modem unit introduced under the A-Series family. Through a powerful new processing architecture that supports the latest DVB-S2X standard, WORK Microwave's AX-60 IP modem provides users with a future-proof solution. Advanced features and benefits include higher modulation schemes up to 256APSK, a finer granularity of ModCods, and advanced filtering.

The new processing architecture offers signal-based advancements, a flexible software platform, and improved access from monitoring and control to the transmission parameters, allowing direct real-time monitoring as well as a quick adaptation to specific operator requirements. Scalable hardware ensures that operators can serve all applications from very low to extremely high throughput.

DVB-S2X Wideband Modulator

WORK Microwave will demonstrate its DVB-S2X wideband modulator at SATELLITE 2016, showing attendees why it is the perfect solution for wideband transponder applications, in particular those operating in the Ka-band, single carrier mode. The DVB-S2X wideband modulator is based on DVB-S2 multistream technology and supports features such as wideband time slicing, allowing economic design of receiver chips. Advanced features from the DVB-S2X standard extension, such as low roll-off and super frames, are also supported. By merging transport streams and IP streams with GSE encapsulation into one multiplex, the modulator allows broadcast and broadband applications to exist in parallel on the same transponder.

Frequency Converters

Fixed Frequency, Multichannel Block Converters

Another major highlight at SATELLITE 2016 will be WORK Microwave's fixed frequency block converters. Based on a compact, modular design that allows operators to support up to four channels in XL outdoor housing or within indoor 19-inch housing, the multichannel block converters are effective at lowering operational expenses and saving valuable space. Leveraging the converter's unique four-channel design, satellite operators have access to the full capacity of the Ka-band, spanning 27GHz to 31GHz. The frequency converter series is the ideal solution for operators looking to expand their satellite capacity into next-generation spectrums like Ka-band to support high-bandwidth telecommunications and broadcast services, offering support for all satellite spectrums, from S to K/DBS for maximum flexibility.

Q-Band Synthesized Block Converter

WORK Microwave's synthesized block converters will be on display at SATELLITE 2016. The synthesized block converters are Q-band-ready, spanning 33GHz to 50GHz, allowing operators to meet the growing consumer demand for high-bandwidth telecommunications and broadcast services.

Compared with block converters that have fixed or switchable LO, these converters include a tunable LO with 100Hz step size. The frequency bandwidth can be selected by the operator to achieve low spurious emissions. These unique capabilities allow wideband frequency coverage with only one unit, whereas other approaches, i.e., fixed block converters, require several different block converter modules.

Redundancy Switch

Compact Redundancy Switch System 8:1

At SATELLITE 2016, WORK Microwave will showcase the Redundancy Switch RSCC-8 system, a compact 8:1 solution that can be used for L-Band upconverters, downconverters, and modulators. Designed with ease of use in mind, the system can be controlled by satellite operators from the front panel of the controller box or remotely via RS-232, RS-422/485, or IP over Ethernet. When operating in automatic mode, an automatic switchover to a set of standby units is performed upon detection of an alarm generated by the active units. Operators can also choose to initiate a manual switchover to the standby units, if needed. Multiple power supplies and AC input connectors guarantee high availability of the system.

The system includes a 1HU controller box and a 1HU switch box. It is also available with integrated uplink power control.

Company Overview:

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.com)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 30 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2/S2X equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite newsgathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

