WORK Microwave Opens U.S. Office, Appoints Waylon Sun as Vice President of Business Development and Sales

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany -- Aug. 4, 2015 -- WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications, today announced that it has opened a new office in Tucker, Georgia to broaden the company's market reach across the Americas. Waylon Sun has been appointed as vice president, business development and sales, at this location.

"Opening up a new office location in the United States enables us to provide local product support to customers in North and South America in order to grow our core business, drive new growth, and become a prominent player in the American satcom market," said Dr. Günter Prokoph, managing director, WORK Microwave. "Waylon Sun has extensive knowledge and experience in satellite communications applications, combined with a deep understanding of the North American market and customer base. This will be advantageous to expanding our four product groups, and especially the Satcom Technologies product line, which includes WORK Microwave's market-leading frequency converter solutions with support up to the Q-band."

Prior to his position at WORK Microwave, Sun was the manager of Newtec's regional support center for the Americas, where he led the sales and technical support teams for satellite communication projects. Sun also has experience working as an engineer at Newtec and L-3 Communications Corp Spar Aerospace. He has a Master of Science in electrical engineering: communication and computer engineering from Gonzaga University. Sun also attended Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics where he earned a Master of Science in electrical engineering: communication and electronic systems.

Sun will report directly to Dr. Andreas Lermann, CEO at WORK Microwave Inc.

The address for WORK Microwave's new U.S. office location is:

5126 S. Royal Atlanta Drive

Tucker, Georgia 30084

USA

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.de)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 29 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2 equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

