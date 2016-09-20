WORK Microwave Offers End-to-End Wideband Transmit and Reception Solution With Launch of New Demodulator

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany -- Sept. 20, 2016 -- WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, today announced a new single-carrier Wideband Demodulator that, when combined with the company's Broadcast Modulator, provides satellite operators with one of the first end-to-end wideband transmission and reception solutions. Single-carrier operation mode for the Wideband Broadcast Modulator and Demodulator is based on the DVB-S2X standard, allowing the most efficient statistical multiplexing of different services and transmission over high-throughput satellite transponders with guaranteed power efficiency. Ideal for next-generation, high-speed IP-based broadcast and broadband access applications in Ka-, Ku-, Q-, and V-band satellite systems, WORK Microwave's end-to-end wideband solution enables symbol rates of up to 500Msps.

"Wideband is a groundbreaking technology that enables operators to support future high-throughput satellite transponders, running links with less back off and higher power, increasing multiplex efficiencies, and maximizing throughput," said Dr. Gerhard Mocker, Director R&D at WORK Microwave. "While there are multiple wideband modulators available on the market today, there's an absence of demodulators. Always at the forefront of satcom innovation, WORK Microwave is excited to introduce our Wideband Demodulator, providing satellite operators with one of the first end-to-end solutions for wideband transmission and reception."

Based on a powerful architecture that supports the current DVB-S2 and next-generation DVB-S2X standards, WORK Microwave's Wideband Broadcast Modulator and Demodulator provide users with a future-proof solution and the flexibility to support both TS and IP transmission. Advanced features and benefits include higher modulation schemes up to 256APSK, lower roll-offs of down to 5 percent, a super-frame time approach, a slicing scheme to improve flexibility and robustness in very low SNR conditions (down to -10 dB), as well as pre-distortion and ACM for increased elasticity and efficiency under bad weather conditions.

"The DVB-S2X standard dramatically improves upon statistical multiplexing techniques for distribution of broadcast and IP services, along with offering increased power efficiency for single-carrier, power-limited satellite transponders in the Ku-, Ka-, Q-, and V-bands," said Günter Prokoph, CTO. "Ahead of the competition, we now offer a complete wideband modulation and demodulation solution for high-throughput satellite applications. Not only is our solution flexible, it's future-proof and efficient, easing the burden of broadband and broadcast distribution on satellite operators so that they can explore revenue-generating opportunities like Ultra HD."

WORK Microwave displayed a prototype of the Wideband Demodulator at IBC2016, with commercial availability in Q2 2017. The DVB-S2X Wideband Broadcast Modulator is now shipping.

