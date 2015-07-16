WORK Microwave IBC2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

WORK Microwave -- Stand 4.A77

At IBC2015, WORK Microwave will showcase the latest advancements in DVB-S/S2/S2X equipment, designed to provide satellite operators with increased flexibility, bandwidth, and margins while reducing their amplifier power, operating costs, and antenna sizes.

WORK Microwave will also demonstrate improvements to its redundancy switch systems and block converter range.

WORK Microwave platforms have been deployed by operators worldwide to support a range of applications within the satellite broadcast, satellite communications, and telco markets, including SNG, direct-to-home, IP trunking and backhaul, teleport, remote location, and more.

Key Products and Technology Demos

DVB Equipment

DVB-S2X Broadcast Modulator

A key highlight at IBC2015 will be WORK Microwave's DVB-S2X Broadcast Modulator, the ideal solution for DTH broadcast, video contribution, and distribution applications over satellite. The DVB-S2X Broadcast Modulator is one of the industry's only solutions that comes predistortion-ready for automatic group delay and nonlinearity compensation. This allows operators to mitigate the negative effects in satellite filters and amplifiers, while reducing power and increasing beam coverage, throughput, and availability.

Other innovative features include DVB-S2 multistream, TSoIP, wideband up to 80Mbaud, and carrier ID. By supporting DVB-S2X extensions, WORK Microwave's DVB-S2X Broadcast Modulator provides operators with a future-proof platform that offers smaller roll-offs, advanced filtering, and higher modulation schemes, enabling operators to achieve sizeable efficiency gains compared with proprietary systems.

DVB-S2X IP Modem

WORK Microwave's next-generation DVB-S2X IP modem brings maximum performance to IP trunking and IP network infrastructure applications, making it the ideal solution for telecommunication companies, Internet service providers, and teleport operators.

The DVB-S2X IP modem now features a powerful architecture that fully supports the new DVB-S2X standard, as well as future extensions, providing users with a future-proof solution. Advanced features and benefits include higher modulation schemes up to 64 APSK, a finer granularity of ModCods, and advanced filtering. The modem also includes an improved ACM controller, giving users easy access to these new features so they can fully exploit the benefits.

DVB-S2X Wideband Modulator

At IBC2015, WORK Microwave will demonstrate a new DVB-S2X wideband modulator perfect for wideband transponder applications, in particular those operating in the Ka-band, single carrier mode. The DVB-S2X wideband modulator is based on DVB-S2 multistream technology and supports advanced features such as wideband time slicing, allowing economic design of receiver chips. New features from the DVB-S2X standard extension, such as low roll-off and super frames, are also supported. By merging transport streams and IP streams with GSE encapsulation into one multiplex, the modulator allows broadcast and broadband applications to exist in parallel on the same transponder.

Frequency Converters

Fixed Frequency, Multichannel Block Converters

WORK Microwave will showcase its fixed frequency block converters at IBC2015. Based on a compact, modular design that allows operators to support up to four channels in XL outdoor housing or within indoor 19-inch housing, the multichannel block converters are effective at lowering operational expenses and saving valuable space. Leveraging the converter's unique four-channel design, satellite operators have access to the full capacity of the Ka-band, spanning 27GHz to 31GHz. The frequency converter series is the ideal solution for operators looking to expand their satellite capacity into next-generation spectrums like Ka-band to support high-bandwidth telecommunications and broadcast services. The frequency block converters support all satellite spectrums, from S to K/DBS, providing operators with maximum flexibility.

Q-Band Synthesized Block Converter

WORK Microwave's synthesized block converters will be on display at IBC2015. The synthesized block converters are Q-band-ready, spanning 33GHz to 50GHz, allowing operators to meet the growing consumer demand for high-bandwidth telecommunications and broadcast services.

Compared with block converters that have fixed or switchable LO, these converters include a tunable LO with 100Hz step size. The frequency bandwidth can be selected by the operator to achieve low spurious emissions. These properties allow wideband frequency coverage with only one unit, whereas other approaches, i.e., fixed block converters, require several different block converter modules.

Redundancy Switches

Compact Redundancy Switch System 8:1

At IBC2015, WORK Microwave will showcase the Redundancy Switch RSCC-8 system, a compact 8:1 solution that can be used for L-Band upconverters, downconverters, and modulators. The system includes a 1HU controller box and a 1HU switch box.

Designed with ease of use in mind, the system can be controlled by satellite operators from the front panel of the controller box or remotely via RS 232, RS422/485, or IP over Ethernet. When operating in automatic mode, an automatic switchover to a set of standby units is performed upon detection of an alarm generated by the active units. Operators can also choose to initiate a manual switchover to the standby units, if needed. Multiple power supplies and AC input connectors guarantee high availability of the system.

The Redundancy Switch RSCC-8 is also available with integrated uplink power control.

