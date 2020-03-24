WORK Microwave DVB-S2 Solutions Power Earth Observation Data Reception in Antarctica

DVB-S2 Modem Provides High Throughput and Exceptional Signal Reception for Next-Gen Space Missions

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany — March 24, 2020 — WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, today announced that a leading geospatial analytics company is using its DVB-S2 IP Receiver SDD-IP to receive earth observation data from Antarctica. Utilizing WORK Microwave's DVB-S2 receiver, the company can achieve high throughput and outstanding signal reception performance.

WORK Microwave's DVB-S2 receiver is a robust platform for receiving IP and Ethernet data over DVB-S2 satellite connections. Supporting a flexible range of output formats, the receiver is perfect for a variety of space missions. Today, WORK Microwave's DVB-S2/S2X IP Receiver SDD-IP and AR-60 have been widely deployed across all continents from Svalbard, Norway, to Antarctica for earth observation and other data-critical applications.

"WORK Microwave is actively engaged in both traditional and emerging satellite markets. More and more, we're seeing LEO, MEO, 5G, and EO satellites in use, and we're excited to support those platforms and pave the way to the next-generation space era," said Joerg Rockstroh, director of digital products at WORK Microwave. "Through earth observation we can deliver a fundamentally better picture of our planet, and reliable signal reception is critical to making that happen."

Headquartered in Holzkirchen, Germany (near Munich), and comprised of four operating divisions —Satellite Communication, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement — WORK Microwave leverages over 30 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2/S2X equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Communication division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

