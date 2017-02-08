WORK Microwave CABSAT 2017 Exhibitor Preview

At CABSAT 2017, WORK Microwave will demonstrate its comprehensive analog and digital satcom solutions approach for operators to increase flexibility, bandwidth, and margins while reducing their operational costs. Among other latest innovations, WORK Microwave will showcase its new compact IF converter design and A-Series all-IP platform for the first time to the Middle East market.

WORK Microwave devices have been deployed by operators worldwide to support a range of applications within the satellite broadcast and satellite communications markets, including SNG/contribution, direct-to-home, IP networking, teleport management, government, and more.



March 21-23

Dubai

Hall 6, Stand F6-21

Key Products and Technology Demos

A-Series Modem, Modulator, and Demodulator

At CABSAT 2017, WORK Microwave will introduce its AX-60 IP Modem, AR-60 IP Demodulator, and AT-60 IP Modulator high-performance platforms for IP trunking and IP network infrastructure applications in the Middle East market.

Customizable and scalable, the A-Series can be adapted to any throughput, data analysis method, and other waveforms beyond DVB-S2X, making it perfect for telecommunication companies, internet service providers, teleport operators, government and intelligence agencies, and operators of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.

Using the A-Series, operators can transmit and receive DVB-S2X signals with the utmost efficiency and ease of operation. Optimal use cases include high-speed network links (i.e., 100, 200, or 300 Mbps) over satellite, IP-based satellite newsgathering, IP-based contribution and distribution links, connection to and from LEO for Earth observation, and reception and analysis of satellite communication. By providing operators with a future-proof and flexible platform for both standardized DVB-S2X and customized satellite communication, the A-Series simplifies the transition toward an all-IP environment.

Compact 8:1 Redundancy System

WORK Microwave's Redundancy Switch RSCC-8 system features a competitive price-to-performance ratio and compact 8:1 design that can be used for L-Band upconverters, downconverters, and modulators. Simple to use, the system can be controlled by satellite operators from the front panel of the controller box or remotely via RS-232, RS-422/485, or IP over Ethernet. When operating in automatic mode, an automatic switchover to a standby unit is performed upon detection of an alarm generated by the active units. Operators can also choose to initiate a manual switchover to the standby unit, if needed. Multiple power supplies and AC input connectors guarantee high availability of the system. The system includes a 1HU controller box and a 1HU switch box. It is also available with integrated uplink power control.

Compact Satellite Up and Downconverter -- IF/L-Band

Leveraging the latest advancement in RF chipsets, WORK Microwave has created an all-new integrated, compact, and cost-effective frequency converter for satellite operators, integrators, and teleports. Designed specifically for operators using classic IF frequency bands, the compact version enables operators to support multiple simultaneous channels in one unit, saving significant rack space and costs. WORK Microwave also offers traditional modular converter series suited for higher frequency applications (i.e., Ku-, Ka, Q-, and V-bands).

Redundant Block Converter

WORK Microwave's new block converter system combines a redundant switching system and block converter in one unit, increasing operators' efficiencies and cost savings. By consolidating previously separate capabilities into a single, compact, 19-inch housing, the system dramatically reduces power consumption, providing operators with an innovative approach to 1+1 block converters. During the CABSAT show, attendees can view a demo of the block converter's hot plugging capability, which enables operators to switch to a spare unit without any downtime.

Company Overview:

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.com)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages over 30 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2/S2X equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

