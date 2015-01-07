WORK Microwave Appoints Andreas Lermann as Director of Sales and Marketing

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany -- Jan. 7, 2015 -- WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications, navigation, defence electronics, and sensors and measurement equipment, today announced the appointment of Andreas Lermann as the new director of sales and marketing. Lermann is responsible for driving product strategy and global business development for WORK Microwave s SatCom, Defence, and Sensor units to increase the company's worldwide sales presence and revenue streams.

"Andreas' technical expertise and extensive global network of contacts in the aerospace, defence, and satcom industries will be valuable toward helping us expand into new markets," said Andreas Hausotter, CEO of WORK Microwave. "Leveraging the long-term customer relationships that Andreas has built up over the years, WORK Microwave is poised for significant revenue growth in 2015 and beyond."

Prior to being employed at WORK Microwave, Lermann was the senior manager of business development and strategic customers for the aerospace and defence division of Spinner and business development manager for satellite technology at Airbus D&S. In both positions he was instrumental at implementing new products and strengthening companywide sales. Lermann has also served as the head of the department of navigation as a professor at Bundeswehr Geoinformation Service where he developed instrument calibration processes and lectured on GNSS positioning, navigation, and radar remote sensing at the University of German Federal Armed Forces.

Lermann holds an engineer's degree in Geodesy and Geoinformation from the University of German Armed Forces Munich; an MBA from the University of Applied Sciences Turku, Finland; and Ph.D. in science from the University of Salzburg.

Lermann is based out of the company's corporate headquarters in Holzkirchen, Germany and reports directly to the CEO.

More information about WORK Microwave is available at www.work-microwave.de.

# # #

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.de)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 28 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2 equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Link: www.202comms.com/WorkMicrowave/WORKMicrowave-AndreasLermann.jpg

Image Caption: Andreas Lermann, Director of Sales and Marketing, WORK Microwave