WORK Microwave Announces Full Q-Band Support for Frequency Converter Series

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany -- Sept. 8, 2015 -- WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications, today announced that its Frequency Converter Series is Q-band-ready, allowing operators to meet the growing consumer demand for high-bandwidth telecommunications and broadcast services. Q-band support is available for WORK Microwave's entire range of frequency converters, including IF, block, and tracking, and has already been requested by global satellite operators to support secure, high-performance communications projects.

"In the future, satellite operators will need to expand their capacity beyond the Ka-band in order to keep pace with the demanding communications requirements fueled by bandwidth-intensive broadcast and data services," said Guenter Prokoph, chief technical officer, WORK Microwave. "Although we do not anticipate mass migration to the Q-band to take place until after 2017, it's important to research and test the capabilities of the Q-band now so that satellite operators can be prepared. Our Frequency Converter Series is one of the industry's first SatCom solutions to support the full Q-band spectrum of 33 GHz to 50 GHz and is therefore the ideal solution to support early laboratory tests, making it a smart investment for operators."

Relying on WORK Microwave's frequency converters, satellite operators and systems integrators can begin pre-migration testing to ensure effective use of the Q-band and beyond, including the V-band. The Frequency Converter Series will support the entire scope of testing, including how to achieve design and space-qualification of TWTs at high frequencies, optimal efficiency, understanding the link budget at Q/V-band frequencies, and mitigating the increased effects of rain fade, buildings, and foliage.

WORK Microwave's frequency converters make it easy for satellite operators to transition from the Ku-band to the Ka-band and onto the Q- and V-bands, ensuring they have the capacity to deliver terrestrial broadcast services like HDTV, 3DTV, and interactive gaming as well as high-data-rate digital communications and Internet services for government and enterprise applications. Q-band frequencies may also be used by military organizations for a variety of applications, including video streaming, secure Internet, high-speed data, and VoIP.

WORK Microwave is the market leader in frequency converters, with more than 29 years of experience designing units with customized frequency bands. More information about WORK Microwave's Frequency Converter Series and other products is available at www.work-microwave.com.

