Wohler's iAM-MIX Wins Across the Board For the Hong Kong Jockey Club

HONG KONG, December 6, 2016 — After the recent addition of the on-site broadcasting center to the Sha Tin racecourse, the Hong Kong Jockey Club amped up its audio monitoring capabilities by implementing the iAM-MIX from Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions. This latest addition furthers the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s mission to reach total customer satisfaction and meet all member expectations by delivering high-quality televised and streamed races.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club currently has two active racetracks – Sha Tin and Happy Valley – both open to the public and private members. The club offers a number of entertainment services that include, but are not limited to, live-to-air races and betting services that can be used through the club’s website or on site. Once it decided to begin streaming and televising each race, the Hong Kong Jockey Club presented a need for high-quality equipment in the new broadcasting facility that would be able to handle the influx of signals and have the ability to output top notch audio to Club members and stakeholders.

“In the past, we have not needed equipment such as the iAM-MIX,” says SK Yeung, senior broadcasting services manager, Hong Kong Jockey Club. “However, the expansion to our racecourse demonstrated challenges that we had not faced before. Wohler’s iAM-MIX allows us to monitor a MADI stream with 64 audio channels, all through one device that is simple to operate and easily accessible to our staff.”

During each race day, the new broadcasting facility receives multiple audio transmissions from the main television center, located 3km away, which are then routed to the iAM-MIX and monitored by the technical director and engineers. When reconfiguring the audio channels, the iAM-MIX enables the staff to verify that the individual channel content is correct, without the need for an additional decoder to decode the stream and patch into the audio monitor. These features, alongside the small display, offer the production team a simple and compact solution for monitoring each signal.

“Using the iAM-MIX has created a more streamlined and simplified workflow,” adds Yeung. “Most importantly, it has given our teams assurance while working because of its superior reliability. Our experience both using the iAM-MIX and interacting with the company has been incredible.”

With a mission to provide the highest level of customer service to all Club members and stakeholders, the Hong Kong Jockey Club aims to be a world leader in horse racing, sporting and betting entertainment, as well as Hong Kong’s premier charity and community benefactor.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry’s first in-rack audio monitoring product. Fast forward to today and the company has expanded to developing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced monitoring of video, audio and data alongside the RadiantGrid™ platform for file-based content transformation. Together, Wohler’s cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in multiple form factors.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world’s finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

