Wohler Technologies Product Preview Inter BEE 2014

Nov. 19-21, Exhibiting with Mitomo: Hall 5, Stand 5501

Wohler Products at Inter BEE 2014

MPEG DVB-ASI and IPTV Monitors

Providing functionality critical for facilities migrating toward IP-oriented distribution networks, the award-winning MPEG Series monitors decode and provide convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams, as well as 3G/HD-SDI inputs. To meet broadcasters' increasing need for stream-based monitoring, the MPEG video monitors identify, decode, and display in high resolution both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals (input via BNC or Ethernet) while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, PID, EIT, and NIT data (both ATSC and DVB tables) for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD-SDI with loop-through, the MPEG monitors also accommodate audio with level meters, GPI, and tally. Convenient monitoring capabilities include Dolby Digital and Digital+ decoding, as well as the capacity to decode as many as 12 audio groups. In-picture level metering of up to 16 channels of audio is provided for both average and PPM (peak) levels with selectable meter scales.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-MPEG-4290-VideoMonitor.jpg

Photo Caption: Wohler MPEG-4290 Video Monitor

AMP2-E16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

The AMP2-E16V monitor's feature list continues to be the longest in the industry, yet the product is operated with one-touch simplicity. In addition to its top-quality audio system, it features simultaneous multiformat monitoring, quick program selection, instant stereo downmix, loudness monitoring, internal channel mixing including SDI re-embedding, and audio delays. The monitor also includes a wide variety of meter scales and ways to view meters, video, and Dolby or SMPTE 2020 metadata.

The AMP2-E16V offers Dolby Zoom, Dolby E line position, and CRC error monitoring, as well as automatic system configuration based upon signal inputs, 32 system configuration presets, an internal help system, and software updates via Ethernet. Audio processor card options facilitate easy configuration for multiple SDI, AES I/O, analog I/O, and connections to external surround systems.

A new AVB Monitoring Option card allows AVB channels to be mixed, level-adjusted, and monitored alongside AES, SDI, analog, and other input types, and in the same fashion. Further enhancements include new processing modules and newly developed software that expand the feature set and capabilities to include loudness monitoring and extended audio interfacing.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-AMP2-16V-Audio-VideoProcessingMonitor.jpg

Photo Caption: Wohler AMP2-E16V Audio/Video Processing Monitor

AMP1-16M Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI Audio Monitor

Wohler's new AMP1-16M dual-input SDI audio monitor provides high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in two 3G/HD/SD-SDI streams at an attractive price point. The 1-RU system de-embeds and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in the selected 3G/HD/SD-SDI stream. It assures intuitive operation and clear display of levels and other critical information using bright 2.4-inch LED-backlit LCD displays, enabling one-touch monitoring and summing of any selected channel pair(s) to built-in speakers, headphones, or XLR-balanced analog outputs.

The AMP1-16M monitor features a number of convenient capabilities, including remote access for setup and storage of user-defined presets via Ethernet and USB connections, along with gain adjustment/trim of individual audio channels with the ability to assign channels as left, right, or center (both) to the internal audio system and the analog outputs. It offers both pass-through of each SDI input and a reclocked output of the selected monitored SDI stream.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-AMP1-16M-Dual-3G-HD-SD-SDI-AudioMonitor.jpg

Photo Caption: Wohler AMP1-16M Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI Audio Monitor

AMP1-S8MDA Multiformat Audio Monitor

The AMP1-S8MDA is a complete yet compact multichannel audio monitoring solution capable of monitoring audio from 3G/HD-SDI/SD-SDI, AES/EBU, and analog signal sources. The 1-RU system processes and monitors up to eight channels from an HD-SDI or SD-SDI bit stream, two sets of four AES/EBU signal pairs (balanced and unbalanced), or eight balanced analog channels. Eight high-resolution 26-segment tricolor LED bar-graph audio-level meters show simultaneous volume unit and peak program meter readings for superior level-metering. A convenient high-contrast LCD display on the front panel shows the user settings and status, type of signal, channel selection, mute status, and phase/polarity relationships.

The monitor's unique design provides optimally focused sound for operators in an ultra-near-field (1 to 3 feet) working environment and offers performance comparable to that of many separate monitor pairs without the installation hassles, awkward speaker placements, and "added-on" look. This design provides for a higher sound pressure level for the operator while reducing overall ambient sound and crosstalk from adjacent bays. Extended high-frequency response reveals potential problems with audio whine or hiss, and electronic rather than acoustic cancellation of bass frequencies provides positive audible detection of out-of-phase (reversed polarity) audio feeds.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-AMP1-S8MDA.jpg

Photo Caption: Wohler AMP1-S8MDA Audio Monitor

RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) Version 8.7

The award-winning version 8.7 of the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) offers broadcasters a variety of powerful tools that boost the efficiency of file-based workflows for multiplatform media delivery. The platform enables fully compliant OTT offerings for leading formats, including MPEG-DASH, HLS, and Microsoft Smooth Streaming, and aids broadcasters and other content producers in meeting the array of target bit rates, resolutions, and frame rates necessary for today's content delivery ecosystems.

The media processing engine parallelizes complex audio loudness correction alongside the video at unprecedented speeds. Along with optimized video pipeline features such as anamorphic video handling, 2K/4K Ultra HD support, and bit depths of up to 16-bit YUV, the RadiantGrid platform has been enhanced with the RadiantGrid Detect and Correct(TM) video legalization option, which leverages Wohler's unique RightHue(TM) algorithm to ensure comprehensive NTSC and PAL color compliance within the file-based domain.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-RadiantGrid.jpg

Photo Caption: RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM)

Company Quote:

"We're bringing the best of our baseband, stream, and file-based solutions to Inter BEE 2014, and we look forward to demonstrating the value and efficiencies these products bring to broadcast operations. Wohler monitoring and media transformation solutions help pave the way as media companies migrate toward IT- and IP-based workflows and infrastructures."

-- Alex Collins, APAC Sales Director, Wohler

Company Overview:

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

http://twitter.com/Wohler

http://www.facebook.com/WohlerTechnologies

http://www.linkedin.com/company/wohler-technologies