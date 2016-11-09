Wohler Showcases Series of Advanced Monitoring and Metering Solutions at NAB New York 2016

NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 9, 2016 — Wohler Technologies, leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, will be displaying its latest monitoring technologies during NAB New York 2016 (Booth 1701). Among the offerings will be its new IP-based solutions — the iAM-MIX multichannel audio monitor and mixer, the iAM-AUDIO series of audio monitors, as well as Dante™ and Ravenna™ modules for the AMP2-16V Series audio monitors. For those looking for Wohler’s world-class audio monitoring in an affordable package, the AMP1-8-M dual input SDI 8-channel audio monitor will also be on display. Additionally, the latest iAM-VIDEO multichannel audio and video monitoring and metering devices are the latest products in Wohler’s award-winning iAM™ Series of intelligent, adaptable, rack-mounted monitoring equipment, and will also be demonstrated at the event.

“Wohler Technologies has been in the business of in-rack monitoring for over 25 years,” says Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales, Wohler. “Now, with the continued expansion of the iAM Series, we have re-invented this critical piece of broadcast technology for the modern media enterprise. The units were designed to be very easy to update, helping our users to future-proof their monitoring setup. It is the perfect solution for any broadcast application that requires a compact unit for monitoring an evolving range of professional signals.”

The iAM-MIX features an intuitive front-panel control surface for individual master and per-channel mixing and muting. A simple yet full-featured platform for eight- or 16-level control out of the box, audio-only monitoring, the iAM-MIX integrates with popular A/V router solutions to push and pull channel-name data. The iAM-AUDIO, including iAM-AUDIO-1 and iAM-AUDIO-2, features touch-panel interfaces to allow intuitive command and control of the unit and new I/O options, including Dante and Ravenna combined, with rich data displays.

All products running on the iAM platform offer a browser-based GUI to complement Wohler’s traditional front-panel monitoring interfaces for remote control, and future options for remote monitoring and logging. In addition, all units can be controlled by third-party software via an API. The use of SFPs enables simple, in situ adaptation of interfaces and a wide selection of signal I/O. This, in combination with other software-defined features creates a smooth upgrade path to new and emerging audio and video protocols.

The new Dante- and Ravenna-capable modules bring audio-over-IP monitoring functionality to the popular AMP2-16V platform. The AMP2-16V is a 16-channel, 2-RU A/V workstation with a complete suite of tools for analyzing and managing audio quality, level and loudness, metadata and more. With these modules, thousands of existing users can begin monitoring audio using the Dante and Ravenna networking protocol without a significant additional investment or changing their existing workflows or cable installations.

AMP1-8-M is one of Wohler’s advanced audio monitoring technologies that’s accessible at an aggressive price point. The AMP1-8-M offers fast, intuitive operation for monitoring SDI audio in the most demanding production applications. Ideal for in-studio or remote productions, the AMP1-8-M provides instantaneous selection and summing of up to eight channels from one of two 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs. It features adjustable volume and balance controls, clear display of levels, and phase indications on bright 2.4-inch, LED-backlit LCD displays. Users are able to monitor through built-in speakers, headphones or analog outputs with optional muting for internal speakers.

The iAM-VIDEO-2, picks up where the iAM-AUDIO started and adds extensive video monitoring. It not only can display video on a front panel touchscreen, but the range of sources it can manage goes well beyond 3G-SDI. iAM-VIDEO can be equipped to monitor MPEG-IP, MPEG-ASI, SMPTE 2022 and more. The overall variety of audio and video metering options supported includes analog, AES3 and MADI inputs, with options for AoIP formats including Dante, Ravenna and AES67 and a growing range of additional I/O options via an SFP interface. With both front mounting speakers and subwoofers, the iAM-VIDEO provides powerful sound output and audio reproduction that adheres to Wohler’s own strict specifications.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry’s first in-rack audio monitoring product. Fast forward to today and the company has expanded to developing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced monitoring of video, audio and data alongside the RadiantGrid™ platform for file-based content transformation. Together, Wohler’s cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in multiple form factors.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world’s finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com. All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

