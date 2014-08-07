BIRTV 2014

Aug. 27-30

Wohler Technologies Product Preview

Exhibiting in Stand 8A65

Wohler Products at BIRTV

During BIRTV Wohler will feature highlights from across both its audio and video monitoring line and its file-based media processing product line. The company will showcase the newly refined IP and multicast capabilities of its MPEG Series monitors, as well as the popular AMP2-E16V audio/video processing monitor. The award-winning version 8.5 of the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) also will be on exhibit, and Wohler will demonstrate its brand-new media processing engine, which parallelizes complex audio and video processes at unprecedented speeds. Wohler also will demonstrate two RadiantGrid-powered solutions -- WohlerLoudness and Cinnafilm Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) -- that respectively streamline critical loudness management tasks and simplify runtime adjustment.

MPEG DVB-ASI and IPTV Monitors

Providing functionality critical for facilities migrating toward IP-oriented distribution networks, the MPEG Series monitors decode and provide convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams, as well as 3G/HD-SDI inputs. To meet broadcasters' increasing need for stream-based monitoring, the MPEG video monitors identify, decode, and display in high resolution both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals (input via BNC or Ethernet) while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, PID, EIT, and NIT data (both ATSC and DVB tables) for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD-SDI with loop-through, the MPEG monitors also accommodate audio with level meters, GPI, and tally. Convenient monitoring capabilities include Dolby Digital and Digital+ decoding, as well as the capacity to decode as many as 12 audio groups. In-picture level metering of up to 16 channels of audio is provided for both average and PPM (peak) levels with selectable meter scales.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-MPEG-4290-VideoMonitor.jpg

Photo Caption: Wohler MPEG-4290 Video Monitor

AMP2-E16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

The AMP2-E16V monitor's feature list continues to be the longest in the industry, yet the product is operated with one-touch simplicity. In addition to its top-quality audio system, it features simultaneous multiformat monitoring, quick program selection, instant stereo downmix, loudness monitoring, internal channel mixing including SDI re-embedding, and audio delays. The monitor also includes a wide variety of meter scales and ways to view meters, video, and Dolby or SMPTE 2020 metadata.

The AMP2-E16V offers Dolby Zoom, Dolby E line position, and CRC error monitoring, as well as automatic system configuration based upon signal inputs, 32 complete system configuration presets, a complete internal help system, and Ethernet software updates. Audio processor card options facilitate easy configuration for multiple SDI, AES I/O, analog I/O, and connection to external surround systems.

A new AVB Monitoring Option card allows AVB channels to be mixed, level-adjusted, and monitored alongside AES, SDI, analog, and other input types, and in the same fashion. Further enhancements include new processing modules and newly developed software that expand the feature set and capabilities to include loudness monitoring and extended audio interfacing.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-AMP2-16V-Audio-VideoProcessingMonitor.jpg

Photo Caption: Wohler AMP2-E16V Audio/Video Processing Monitor

RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) Version 8.5

The award-winning version 8.5 of the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) offers broadcasters a variety of powerful tools that boost the efficiency of file-based workflows for multiplatform media delivery. The platform enables fully compliant OTT offerings for leading formats, including MPEG-DASH, HLS, and Microsoft Smooth Streaming, and aids broadcasters and other content producers in meeting the array of target bit rates, resolutions, and frame rates necessary for today's content delivery ecosystem.

A brand-new media processing engine parallelizes complex audio loudness correction alongside the video at unprecedented speeds. Along with optimized video pipeline features such as anamorphic video handling, 2K/4K Ultra HD support, and higher bit depths of up to 16-bit YUV, the RadiantGrid platform has been enhanced with the RadiantGrid Detect and Correct(TM) video legalization option, which leverages Wohler's unique RightHue(TM) algorithm to ensure comprehensive NTSC and PAL color compliance within the file-based domain.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-RadiantGrid.jpg

Photo Caption: RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM)

WohlerLoudness

Wohler will also showcase the WohlerLoudness appliance and demonstrate unique captioning abilities. WohlerLoudness leverages Linear Acoustic's industry-leading AERO.file technology in a proven solution for file-based loudness correction with built-in upmix and downmix capabilities. Using file-based inspection/correction software, WohlerLoudness allows operators to identify and correct loudness issues at ingest, before they become a problem. WohlerLoudness also manages ancillary data and advanced audio processing for channel remapping and insertion of new channels into the video/audio process, and is fully compliant with ITU-R BS.1770 and EBU R128.

Asian Debut: Cinnafilm Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) Automated File-Based Retiming

Cinnafilm's Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) is an automated file-based retiming solution that enables up to a plus or minus 10 percent runtime adjustment while preserving not only video and audio quality, but also closed caption integrity. Based on Cinnafilm's popular Tachyon Standards Transcoding(TM) plug-in and the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) framework, Tachyon Wormhole saves time for content producers, allowing them to "fit and fill" -- easily adjusting content to meet specific customers' length requirements without compromising the integrity or quality of audio, video, and captioning/subtitling. In many cases, this approach allows users to replace a great deal of expensive specialized hardware with a single server at a fraction of the cost.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-Tachyon-Wormhole.jpg

Photo Caption: Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) Automated File-Based Retiming Solution

Company Quote:

"Each year BIRTV draws an impressive array of broadcasters from across Asia. We look forward to this opportunity not only to demonstrate the many benefits our products bring to broadcast operations, but also to build and strengthen our relationships with customers in this important region."

-- Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales, Wohler

Company Overview:

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

