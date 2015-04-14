Wohler Launches iAM Series Monitoring Systems Engineered to Optimize Functionality, Maximize Flexibility and Control

New Series of iAM Intelligent Adaptable Monitors Addresses Wide Array of Monitoring Applications and Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 12, 2015 -- Wohler Technologies today introduced the first of a range of new products in the company's new iAM (intelligent Adaptable Monitoring) Series of audio and video monitoring solutions: the iAM-MADI. Each of the iAM Series signal monitors provides a robust monitoring and analysis toolset, as well as built-in networking features that support remote monitoring and are flexible enough to allow the systems to scale according to the user's requirements.

"In addition to providing a convenient and familiar interface across all monitoring systems, our new iAM Series gives users unprecedented flexibility in adapting the functionality of their monitoring solutions to meet current operational and technical demands," said Wohler CEO Carl Dempsey. "Users can invest with confidence, knowing that they can adjust very quickly as new formats and protocols emerge or as their own workflows evolve."

Throughout the 2015 NAB Show, Wohler will showcase the new iAM-MADI monitoring system, a 1-RU multichannel monitor developed in close collaboration with Wohler's partners in the mobile production sector. Initially available with either eight or 16 individual level controls -- with audio inputs assigned to any of those -- this new system makes it easy for operators to select the mix of inputs they wish to monitor, muting inputs and outputs when necessary. Above each level control is a small display that indicates the label associated with a particular channel. This feature allows inputs to be slaved off of a MADI router, with all selected channels clearly identified for the operator. In front-of-room positions and in mobile trucks, the iAM-MADI monitor provides producers with straightforward controls and a fast, convenient way to see and hear select channels.

All products in the iAM Series will feature a uniform control surface that simplifies training, operation, and maintenance across a fleet of monitoring units. Because multiple iAM units can be networked, operators can use stored templates to perform remote, single-setup configuration rapidly in one or more systems to suit a given show or production. With access to a Web-based interface for all units, operators also enjoy remote monitoring capabilities on virtually any connected device.

The software-centric design of iAM systems makes it easy for users to make an immediate investment in the monitoring functions they require, and then to extend that functionality through fast, simple software upgrades. The new iAM range also enables Wohler to develop, test, and deliver critical new monitoring and analysis tools and extended format/protocol support very quickly, in turn empowering the user to take advantage of the industry's latest technical advances with both speed and ease.

Information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

