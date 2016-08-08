Wohler Demonstrates New iAM-VIDEO Monitoring and Metering Solution at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 8, 2016 — Wohler Technologies, leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, will demonstrate its new iAM-VIDEO multichannel audio and video monitoring and metering device at IBC 2016 (HHB – Stand 8.D56). The iAM-VIDEO is the latest product in Wohler’s award-winning iAM™ Series of intelligent, adaptable, rack-mounted monitoring equipment, joining the recently-released iAM-MIX multichannel audio monitor and mixer, and the iAM-AUDIO audio monitor.

iAM-VIDEO picks up where the iAM-AUDIO started and adds extensive video monitoring. It not only can display video on a front panel touchscreen, but the range of sources it can manage goes well beyond 3G-SDI. iAM-VIDEO is equipped to monitor MPEG-IP, MPEG-ASI, Quad-Link UHD/4K, SMPTE 2022, 12G-SDI video and more.

The overall variety of audio and video metering options supported includes analog, AES3 and MADI inputs, with options for VoIP formats including MPEG2/4 TS and SMPTE 2022, AoIP formats including Dante™, Ravenna™ and AES67, 3G/HD/SD-SDI and a growing range of additional I/O options via an SFP interface. With both front mounting speakers and subwoofers, the iAM-VIDEO provides powerful sound output and audio reproduction that adheres to Wohler’s own strict specifications.

Similar to the recently launched iAM-MIX and iAM-AUDIO rack-mounted monitors, the iAM-VIDEO is available in 1U and 2U form factors, and is built with an on-board Web server. Multiple units on the same network can be updated, monitored and controlled via a browser-based user interface that supports fast configuration with role-based authentication that protects critical configurations from unauthorized alteration. The high quality touchscreen panels allow for elegant and intuitive control, with simple to navigate menus and configuration. The browser-based GUI complements Wohler’s traditional front-panel monitoring interface for remote control, and opens up future options for remote monitoring, and logging.

“Wohler Technologies has been in the business of in-rack monitoring for over 25 years,” says Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales, Wohler. “Now, with the continued expansion of the iAM Series, Wohler has re-invented this critical piece of broadcast technology for the modern media enterprise. Customers can now interface to Wohler monitoring in a way they have never been able to do before. Accessing our units via a network creates versatile, fully integrated monitoring points, with information accessible to remote operators and to workflow automation tools. The units were designed to be very easy to update, helping our users to future-proof their monitoring setup. It is the perfect solution for any application that requires a compact unit for monitoring an evolving range of professional signals.”

iAM-VIDEO, like all iAM Series products, can be controlled by third-party software via an application program interface (API). The use of SFPs enables simple, in situ adaptation of interfaces and a wide selection of signal I/O. This, in combination with other software-defined features, creates a smooth upgrade path to new and emerging protocols and ensures that users have the best available and most relevant features through regular updates and licensable options.

Information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry’s first in-rack audio monitoring product. Fast forward to today and the company has expanded to developing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced monitoring of video, audio and data alongside the RadiantGrid™ platform for file-based content transformation. Together, Wohler’s cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in multiple form factors.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world’s finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

