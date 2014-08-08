Wohler Appoints Alex Collins to Serve as Asia-Pacific Sales Director

New Hire Joins Wohler's Asia-Pacific Team With Extensive Experience in Sales and Marketing of IT-Based Broadcast Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aug. 6, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the appointment of Alex Collins as sales director in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In this role, Collins will focus on extending awareness and adoption of the company's RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) and other RadiantGrid-driven solutions in the region.

"With experience in both sales and integration of advanced file-based broadcast solutions, and a strong track record in each area, Alex has the proficiency to support the growing interest around RadiantGrid and quickly become a valuable part of our APAC team," said Craig Newbury, vice president of sales at Wohler. "We see great potential for our RadiantGrid solutions in APAC markets, and Alex will be instrumental in our efforts to expand upon these opportunities."

Collins joins Wohler having most recently served as sales and marketing director at Megahertz Ltd. (previously OKNO-TV), a U.K.-based provider of integration services to leading broadcasters worldwide. He also has held sales and marketing roles with Evertz Technologies and Television Systems Limited.

Collins will be based in Wohler's Hong Kong office and will report directly to Newbury.

Information about Wohler products, including the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform and other RadiantGrid solutions, is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-AlexCollins-SalesDirector-APAC.jpg

Photo Caption: Alex Collins, Wohler Asia-Pacific Sales Director