Wohler Announces New iAM(TM) Series Solutions for Network-Enabled A/V Signal and Data Monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO -- March 22, 2016 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the release of two new products in its award-winning iAM(TM) Series of intelligent, adaptable, rack-mounted monitoring equipment: iAM-MIX and iAM-AUDIO. These new signal- and data-monitoring devices provide broadcasters, OB operators, and studio facilities a range of network-enabled features that can adapt to continually evolving requirements and can be controlled by third-party software via an API. Additional features such as browser-based remote monitoring are already planned.

"The industry continues to move towards software-defined tools that can be extended easily and delivered to multiple users simultaneously. iAM is a response to customers who have asked for our award-winning monitoring solutions to be available across a modern media enterprise, with IT-based remote interfaces and rich data to complement our traditional operational front panels," said Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales, Wohler. "Customers can now interface to Wohler monitoring in a way they have never been able to do before. Accessing our units via a network creates versatile, fully integrated monitoring points, with information accessible to remote operators and to workflow automation tools."

The iAM Series delivers an intuitive user experience combined with the world-class quality for which Wohler is renowned. In a first for the industry, the iAM platform offers a browser-based GUI to complement Wohler's traditional front-panel monitoring interfaces for remote control, and future options for remote monitoring, and logging. The use of SFPs enables simple, in situ adaptation of interfaces and a wide selection of signal I/O, which in combination with other software-defined features create a smooth upgrade path to new and emerging technologies, such as Dante(TM) and AES67. Regular updates and licensable options will ensure users have the best available and most relevant features.

iAM-MIX has a straightforward, foolproof front-panel control surface for individual master and per-channel mixing and muting, ideal for operators that require bulletproof auditory monitoring from a range of sources. A simple yet full-featured platform for eight- or 16-level control out-of-the-box, audio-only monitoring, iAM-MIX integrates with popular A/V router solutions to push and pull channel-name data. Wohler has already sold hundreds of units to OB companies for operator and engineering monitoring positions and to sports productions for deployment in flypacks during the Rio 2016 Olympics this summer in Rio de Janeiro.

iAM-AUDIO introduces touch-panel interfaces to allow intuitive command and control of the unit and new I/O options including Dante and Ravenna combined with rich data displays and Wohler's world-renowned audio monitoring.

iAM-MIX and iAM-AUDIO are available for order now. Wohler will demonstrate the new iAM Series products at the 2016 NAB Show in booth N6809.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product. Fast forward to today and the company has expanded to developing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced monitoring of video, audio and data alongside the RadiantGrid(TM) platform for file-based content transformation. Together, Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in multiple form factors.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

