WKNO-TV Modernizes File-Based Workflow With Flexible, Scalable Automation System From NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY -- Feb. 17, 2015 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that WKNO-TV, the PBS station in Memphis, Tennessee, has deployed a flexible, scalable automation system from NVerzion. NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) offers control over a variety of third-party equipment -- in addition to providing WKNO with advanced capabilities such as a BXF traffic interface -- to increase the station's workflow efficiencies, lower operational expenses, and improve on-air presentation quality.

"Recently, our station was looking to replace a decade-old broadcast automation system with a more efficient and reliable platform that offered compatibility with our existing traffic and archive systems," said Erwin Roman, engineering manager at WKNO-TV. "After meeting with NVerzion, it was clear that the company was the leader in understanding and addressing its customers' needs. In less than a week, NVerzion provided us with a complete automation solution, including a uniquely designed GUI that dramatically streamlined operations. In addition to having a solid reputation for warranty and support, we ultimately chose NVerzion because they offer the most flexible and scalable automation solution on the market."

WKNO is using CLASS to handle all recording, scheduling, media preparation, and ingest operations for its main HD channel and one SD sub channel. The comprehensive NVerzion automation system at WKNO is comprised a wide range of hardware and software components including: NControl on-air playlists, NGest professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase SQL media database manager, NCommand machine status and control, NConvert manual and automated traffic interface, NTime time-driven record event scheduling, EMC Ethernet Machine Control, and a CPIM creative protocol interface module for the BXF traffic communications.

Built upon an open architecture, CLASS enables WKNO to support all existing equipment in the broadcast facility, including a Grass Valley K2 media server, Sony PDW-HD1500 professional disc recorder, Sony DNW-A75 VTR, Utah Scientific UTAH-400 video/audio router, Utah Scientific MC-40 channel branding system, and Myers ProTrack BXF traffic system. By providing control for the majority of the station's broadcast operations, CLASS speeds up the station's file-based workflow, reducing capital and operating expenses. Through NVerzion's CPIM module, which supports the BXF format, WKNO has seamless two-way communication between traffic and automation, with real-time updates. This has significantly improved internal communications and workflow efficiencies.

CLASS is based on a modular design that guarantees the integrity of WKNO's on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within the file-based workflow. The modular architecture also simplifies future upgrades, making it easy for WKNO to adopt state-of-the-art technologies as they become available. Leveraging the scalable platform, the station can easily support additional channels and subchannels as it grows.

"When WKNO approached us, they were looking for a new automation system that would increase reliability, flexibility, and efficiency; however, it was important not to disrupt on-air operations," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "By creating a specific WKNO workflow user interface that emulates the station's old automation system with modern enhancements, we were able to minimize the amount of training for the WKNO operations staff and ensure a smooth integration process."

