Wisycom Shows Latest RF Solutions at ISE 2018

AMSTERDAM, JANUARY 30, 2018 - Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, will be showcasing its latest RF wireless solutions at the RF Transmission booth (15-W292), its Belgium distributor, at this year's Integrated Systems Europe Show (ISE). The company will highlight its MFL Wideband Optical Link and MPR52-ENG along with other RF solutions that cater to the systems integration industry.







"Wisycom is excited to display our products with RF Transmission for the first time at the largest AV systems integration show in the world," says Massimo Polo, sales & marketing director, Wisycom. "Our range of products provide top-notch, powerful and reliable wireless and RF management solutions, making them suitable for both installation and broadcast professionals, alike."







Wisycom's MFL Wideband Optical Link features up to four RF channels. This rack-mounted solution, designed to allow flexible and modular configuration, features a mainboard that can be fitted with up to four plug-ins. Two options include the TX: Laser optical transmitter (CDWM) and RX: Optical-receiver plug-in boards. The rack also features a real-time-clock with a backed-up static RAM to monitor, which records internal RF levels and service data.



Also on display will be Wisycom's latest receiver, the MPR52-ENG, featuring two built-in diversity receivers with both analogue and digital outputs. With up to 790 MHz bandwidth in the 470/1260 MHz range, the MPR52-ENG features next generatio multiband front-end filtering. The software selectable wideband and narrowband DSP-FM operation gives users options based on their project needs.



Other Wisycom devices being shown at the RF Transmission booth includes the company's line of fiber, wireless microphone and radio frequency distribution systems and wireless intercom systems.



About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom's design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company's Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.