Wisycom Showcasing New MPR50-IEM at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, JULY 19, 2016 – Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, will showcase its newest, state-of-the-art true diversity IEM receiver, the MPR50-IEM, at IBC 2016 (Stand 8.D78). This addition to Wisycom’s wide range of products was specially designed for professional in-ear monitoring applications.

Based off Wisycom’s popular MPR30-IEM, the new MPR50-IEM contains a user-friendly interface that features popular components that are favored by established Wisycom users. A welcome addition to the MPR50-IEM is the new ENS compander that caters to live and music shows/broadcasts by significantly increasing the quality of audio transmission during the transfer of complex data, such as high dynamic audio inputs. Vocal transmission, the main purpose of the previous system, is also refined with the MPR50-IEM.

The MPR50-IEM possesses remarkable channel switching capabilities, giving the user freedom to switch from IEM to IFB mode with a simple click on the menu. This new IEM also protects the ears from an accidental volume increase by allowing the user to set a maximum volume with its quick lock volume control. The unit’s LED lights can be set to the user’s preference and display independent brightness selections.

Matching the previous receiver, the MPR50-IEM features a true diversity configuration with two whip antennas, along with Wisycom’s signature wideband tuning range up to 232 MHz and an audio peak-dynamic of 200 mW. This receiver also offers convenient function buttons, including a dedicated frequency scan option. Battery management is flexible and allows the use of standard battery packs.

“Wisycom is thrilled to present its new IEM for the first time at IBC,” says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. “The MPR50-IEM features enhanced options for the broadcast market through Wisycom’s advanced RF technology. We are committed to providing clear communication for our clients, while incorporating sought after features ensuring ease of setup and user comfort.”

