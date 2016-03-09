Wisycom to Showcase Wide Range of RF Devices at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 9, 2016 –Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, will be displaying its latest solutions at the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas (Booth C1339). Among the devices shown will be the MTP41S Pocket Wireless Transmitter, debuting at NAB for the first time.

Taking all of the features from its ‘big brother’ the MTP40S, the MTP41S is extremely small and lightweight, perfectly designed with professional wireless microphone users in mind. The most anticipated feature added is the integrated hardware limiter, which acts as a variable attenuator, maintaining a distortion less than 0.3 percent without losing quality. This added feature sets the performance standard in Wisycom’s bodypack transmitter product line.

“The 50mW output power of the MTP41S now offers best-in-class functionality in today’s tough RF environments,” says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. “These new advancements, combined with Wisycom’s leading RF technology, offer the customer and talent the smallest, most progressive transmitter on the market today.”

Users have a wide range of frequency options with the MTP41S — up to 232 MHz bandwidth in a 470/798 MHz range. The device offers user-selectable multi-companding systems: Noise optimized (ENR) or voice optimized (ENC). The miniature design features PCB for extended reliability and an ultra-light metal alloy body. The OLED display makes for easy and fast setup with power options including one AA Alkaline or rechargeable NiMH battery.

The company will also be featuring its new CSI16T Smart Passive Wideband Combiner, which communicates with Wisycom’s MTK952N Transmitter through coaxial inputs. The CSI16T works up to 3W of power and allows smart power management, ensuring automatic transmitter compensation for any combiner loss by raising power accordingly, while simultaneously keeping limits on the output port.

Also on display at NAB 2016 will be Wisycom’s MAT288 Programmable RF Combiner, MFL Wideband Optical Link, MTK952N Dual Transmitter, MRK960 Modular Wireless Microphone Receiver, MTH400 Wideband Handheld Transmitter, MTP40S Wideband Bodypack Transmitter and Bx1 Fiberbox with MFLC Compact Wideband Optical Link, MP221RF Amplifier and FRK fan module.

