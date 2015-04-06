Wisycom Helps Forge New Wireless Mic Workflows with the MAT288 Programmable RF Combiner

LAS VEGAS — Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, is launching the MAT288 Programmable RF Combiner at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth C4749). Software configurable as an 8:1 diversity combiner with 6dB gain, an 8:4 diversity combiner with 0dB gain or as two independent 4:2 diversity combiners, the MAT288 is changing the way users in the broadcast, film and live production markets configure their wireless microphone setups. These configurations can be used for various wireless microphone diversity systems or for intercom receive management of non-diversity applications.

“The MAT288 is unprecedented in the world of wireless production,” says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. “The concept of centralizing wireless microphones as a shared and scalable resource throughout a facility or at a large-coverage event offers many advantages over current workflows. It helps to decrease setup time and streamlines monitoring and troubleshooting.”

Rather than locating a fixed number of receivers, power sources, audio tie lines, line amps or mixers in various fixed locations throughout facilities and committing these resources to one small coverage area, the MAT288 allows engineers to install all RF equipment with the MAT288 in one central location, placing the antenna only in each remote area, studio, or zone. This achieves seamless wireless coverage in all areas. In addition, the unit has a wide-bandwidth operation of 170-870 MHz, offering a wide range of frequency options.

Each antenna input on the MAT288 has internal antenna on/off, bias on/off, and RF gain adjustment switch, or can be initiated through Wisycom’s new remote-controlled low noise amplifier (LNA) technology. For long cable runs where low noise amplifiers are required, the MAT288 has a new remote control feature that allows remote gain and certain filter parameter adjustments. This remote feature is especially handy in large-scale installations where antennas might be mounted in high, hard-to-access lighting grids or on-camera locations. Complete control of the RF antenna system is at the fingertips of engineers and technicians. The MAT288 also offers remote management and alarm monitoring via Ethernet.

For continuous operation, the unit offers a redundant AC and optional DC power supply. Users can also power the antenna booster on each input (12 VDC), along with programmable attenuators on each input of the MAT 288.

