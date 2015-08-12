Wisycom Goes the Distance for Asia’s Got Talent

SINGAPORE, AUGUST 12, 2015 – When others could not meet the demands of a large venue on the Asia’s Got Talent set, Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, succeeded. The technology and flexibility of Wisycom combiners, transmitters and antenna amplifiers equipped the sound crew with the means to serve audio throughout the venue.

Asia’s Got Talent is a regional version of the Got Talent franchise, airing across 20 countries on AXN Asia. The talent show features a variety of performers, ranging from singers and dancers to magicians, comedians and more, all competing for a top prize of $100,000.

Nelson Pereira, Chief Technical Director for Mic Check One Two Pte Ltd, a provider of turnkey solutions for location sound requirements within the broadcast, film and video industries, utilized Wisycom products to fine tune the needs of the large venue where Asia’s Got Talent is shot, specifically accommodating long cable runs without loss of audio quality. After a last-minute technical dilemma, Pereira contacted XN3, one of Wisycom’s distributors for Asia, to help find a solution.

“On set, our cable lengths were maxed out at 100m from our control room to the locations around the venue, which could have hurt the RF signals of our equipment,” says Pereira. “When we contacted XN3, through Wisycom, they were able to give us the solutions we needed. We were able to purchase the Klotz GA27Flex RF Cable to minimize our losses, with the remaining compensation coming from Wisycom’s Broadband Antenna Amplifiers (BAA). Additionally, we placed 16 Wisycom LBNA Wideband Antenna fins and AGN00 Omnidirectional Antennas in various locations to help boost the signal. It would have been impossible to manage it all without Wisycom’s solutions.”

Also in use by Mic Check One Two during Asia’s Got Talent were Wisycom MCR42 UHF Camera Receivers, MTP40 Bodypack Transmitters and CSA 121 and CSA 221 Passive Wideband Combiners and Splitters. The devices allowed engineers on set to view the potential dangers in other frequencies, bringing clear sound everywhere, from the stage to behind the scenes.

“Thanks to Wisycom, we are very comfortable with RF in big venues with multiple locations,” says Pereira. “Wisycom improves our efficiency, gives us better audio quality on set and increases our flexibility. We have been more than pleased with the customer service support we have received, and will continue using their products for future assignments.”

About Wisycom

