Wisycom in Action at "The Taste"

MUNICH, GERMANY, NOVEMBER 30, 2017 - SAT.1 cooking show "The Taste" is continuing its fifth season powered by wireless systems from Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production.





Redseven / ProSiebenSat.1 program "The Taste" was recorded in the studios of the Bavaria in Munich-Grünwald by TV Skyline. Andreas L. Hain, TV Skyline's head of sound, played a key role in ensuring that the cooks and teams were perfectly equipped to deliver exemplary audio to viewers' living rooms.



"The big challenge in this production is the high number of different signals and the very dense frequency spectrum," explains Hain. "The city of Munich is heavily burdened with DVB-T, LTE and other signals. In addition, wireless technology is already in use in the other studios on the Bavaria site, so we had to work flexibly. That is where the enormous switching bandwidth of the Wisycom systems really showed its strengths."



The main set in the television studio was covered by several pairs of antennas, with the signals on an MAT288, 8-way antenna matrix, combined and distributed to the receivers. A total of 36 microphone channels were used. The cooks and teams of the show were constantly accompanied by mobile EB teams, equipped with MCR42S receivers in their pockets. Due to the simple operation of the EB receivers, a quick change of the filmed person was possible at any time. In addition, 10 in-ear tracks were added for protagonists and moderators whose stations were summed with the CSI16T Passive Combiner and broadcast centrally.



"We also need absolutely stable reception in critical situations," continues Hain. "Since using Wisycom's systems, the use of wireless technology has not caused us any headaches, even in more complicated productions like 'The Taste.' The systems are absolutely reliable and designed to meet the highest demands."





For other television or sports productions, TV Skyline relies exclusively on systems from Wisycom.





"Wisycom impresses with its extremely high sound quality and trouble-free operation," says Hain. "The broad product portfolio enables us to respond to any requirement efficiently and cost-effectively. In addition, the support during the planning phase, but also during the shooting, is excellent."





Equipment used:

MRK960 2-channel rack receiver

MAT288 Active, remote controllable antenna matrix

MCR42S EB receiver

MTP40S / 41S bodypack transmitter

MTK952 dual stereo in-ear transmitter

CSI16T 16-way combiner

MPR30-IM InEar Receiver





Wisycom is distributed in Germany by Audio-Technica Ltd. NDL Deutschland.





About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom's design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company's Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.