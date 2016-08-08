WGN America’s Acclaimed Series ‘Underground’ Celebrated at 2016 Joint Convention for the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists in Washington, D.C.

Link to View Full Trailer: https://youtu.be/_nOEUogI7pQ

Los Angeles, August 8, 2016 – WGN America’s critically acclaimed, hit series “Underground,” which follows a courageous group of American heroes who attempt a daring flight to freedom from slavery, was highlighted last Friday, August 5 at the joint convention for the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists in Washington, D.C. Stars of the Underground Railroad thriller, Aldis Hodge, Alano Miller and Amirah Vann, co-hosted the Arts & Entertainment Task Force reception attended by hundreds of journalists, and the actors were on hand to greet and mingle with the packed crowd, many of whom wrote about and championed the record-breaking series during its premiere season.

The cast also participated in a vibrant panel discussion, moderated by Kelley Carter, A&E Task Force President and senior entertainment writer at ESPN’s The Undefeated, where they spoke about the cultural and personal impact of “Underground,” and the overwhelming support and viewership that continued growing throughout the course of the season. Aldis Hodge remarked, “Through ‘Underground,’ we are honoring our ancestors for their heroism and their strength." Alano Miller said, “This show has changed my life. I'm proud and honored." Commenting on the importance of “Underground,” Amirah Vann added, “It is through struggle that people grow.” In response to questions about the next season of “Underground,” Alano Miller said coyly, "It's going to be bolder, bigger, faster...get ready!" Season two begins production this summer for a 2017 debut.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Tribune Studios, "Underground” took the country by storm this year, sparking a nationwide conversation and igniting Twitter as the #1 most social cable drama each week it aired. The series trended worldwide on the same day the U.S. Treasury Department announced Harriet Tubman would replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill, a move applauded by the cast and creative team who have traveled the country speaking about the Underground Railroad’s relevance to today.

From executive producer John Legend and creators and executive producers Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, “Underground” tells the unflinching story of some of America’s most heroic freedom fighters—slaves who risked their lives to reach freedom. The first season of “Underground” delivered 3 million Total Viewers weekly, and made history as WGN America's most-watched original program ever.

The freshman season of "Underground" featured an acclaimed cast, including Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“True Blood,” “Friday Night Lights”), Aldis Hodge (“Straight Outta Compton”), Christopher Meloni (“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For”), Alano Miller (“Jane The Virgin”), Jessica de Gouw (“Arrow,” “Dracula”), Marc Blucas (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), Adina Porter (“The 100”), Mykelti Williamson (“Justified,” “24”), Amirah Vann (“Girls,” “And So It Goes”), Johnny Ray Gill (“Rectify”), Chris Chalk (“Gotham”), Reed Diamond (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Theodus Crane (“The Walking Dead”), James Lafferty (“One Tree Hill”), Renwick Scott (“Treme”) and Jussie Smollett (“Empire”).

“Underground” is created by Misha Green ("Sons of Anarchy," "Heroes") and Joe Pokaski (“Daredevil,” "Heroes,") who executive produce alongside Academy Award-winner Akiva Goldsman ("A Beautiful Mind," "I Am Legend") of Weed Road Pictures; and Joby Harold ("King Arthur," "Edge of Tomorrow") and Tory Tunnell ("King Arthur," "Holy Rollers") of Safehouse Pictures. Visionary artist and producer John Legend, an Academy Award, Golden Globe® and multi-Grammy Award winner, and his Get Lifted partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, executive produce. Additionally, Get Lifted oversees all elements of the show’s music. Anthony Hemingway (“The Wire,” “Treme”) directs and executive produces the series.

