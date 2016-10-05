WGN AMERICA REVEALS A FIRST LOOK AT SEASON THREE OF ‘SALEM’, INCLUDING BEHIND-THE-SCENES FOOTAGE, LEADING INTO NEW YORK COMIC-CON

View “Salem Season 3 First Look” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mr8dhW7309o&feature=youtu.be

LOS ANGELES, October 5, 2016 – WGN America has released a behind-the-scenes first-look at season three of the hit supernatural thriller “Salem,” featuring never-been-seen footage and commentary from the cast, including renowned recording artist Marilyn Mason on his role this season as the bloody barber surgeon Thomas Dinley. Season three of “Salem” will debut Halloween Week, Wednesday, November 2 at 9pm ET/PT. In anticipation of the premiere, series stars Shane West and Janet Montgomery, along with co-creators and executive producers Brannon Braga and Adam Simon, will be at New York Comic Con this Friday, October 7 at 2:45 pm to unveil an extended sneak peek at the upcoming third season.

The third season of “Salem” dawns with the triumph of the witches' plan to remake the New World by bringing the devil to earth and making Salem his capital. But the devil is a liar, and instead of a New World free from murderous Puritan hypocrisy, his own plan will bring nothing but death and slavery with the ultimate aim of leading humanity to destroy itself. And there's only one person on earth who can beat the devil -- the very witch that birthed him, his mother, Mary Sibley. The only problem is—she's dead. Or is she?

“Salem” stars Janet Montgomery ("Human Target," "Made in Jersey") as Mary Sibley, Shane West ("Nikita," "ER") as Captain John Alden, Seth Gabel ("Arrow," "Fringe") as Cotton Mather, Ashley Madekwe ("Revenge") as Tituba, Tamzin Merchant ("Jane Eyre") as Anne Hale, Elise Eberle ("The Astronaut Farmer") as Mercy Lewis, Iddo Goldberg ("Mob City") as Isaac Walton, Joe Doyle ("Raw") as Baron Sebastian Marburg, Oliver Bell ("The Saint") as Mary’s son and renowned recording-artist Marilyn Manson guest stars as Thomas Dinley. New this season is Samuel Roukin (“TURN: Washington’s Spies”) as The Sentinel.

Created and written by Brannon Braga and Adam Simon, “Salem" is executive produced by Braga, Simon, Kelly Souders, Brian Peterson and The Firm’s Jeff Kwatinetz and Josh Barry. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

WGN America and Tribune Studios

WGN America, the flagship entertainment network of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is nationally distributed in nearly 80 million homes via cable, satellite and telco, with high-quality entertainment programming including the breakout hit series “Outsiders,” “Underground” and “Salem." The network also brings its audience a strong slate of popular first-run syndicated series and blockbuster movies. Through Tribune Studios, the creative development arm of Tribune Media, original content is produced for WGN America and Tribune local stations nationwide. Follow the network on Twitter @wgnamerica. For additional information, please visit www.wgnamerica.com.

Fox 21 Television Studios

Fox 21 Television Studios is a production unit housed within Fox Television Group devoted to making creatively ambitious scripted and unscripted series for all distribution platforms. Fox 21 Television Studios currently produces the sensation from Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson “The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," the Emmy and Golden Globe winning “Homeland,” starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, the critically acclaimed “The Americans” (with FX Productions) starring Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, Brannon Braga and Adam Simon's “Salem,” and Howard Gordon's “Tyrant.” New series include Fox 21 TVS’ upcoming slate includes “Dice,” from Scot Armstrong, Sean Furst, Bryan Furst, Richard Shepard, Bruce Rubenstein and Andrew Dice Clay, “Queen of the South,” from M.A. Fortin, Joshua John Miller, David Friendly and Pancho Mansfield, and Kem Nunn, Alexandra Cunningham, Lenny Abrahamson, Michael London, and Brian Grazer’s “Chance."