WGN AMERICA IS THE EXCLUSIVE CABLE HOME FOR TV’S MOST POPULAR PROCEDURALS, ‘PERSON OF INTEREST’ AND ‘ELEMENTARY’

NEW ‘PRIME CRIME’ LINE-UP KICKS OFF WITH 100-EPISODE EVENT, PREMIERING MONDAY, AUGUST 31 at 7:00 P.M. ET / 6:00 P.M. CT

WGN America becomes the exclusive cable destination for TV’s most popular procedurals, “Elementary” (which critics called "gripping" and "edgy") and “Person of Interest” (touted as "gritty" and a "rare crime drama"), premiering Monday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 1, respectively, in the network’s new “Prime Crime” line-up. Airing weekdays, back-to-back, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT, the two hit crime dramas join fan-favorite “Blue Bloods,” in the new programming block that kicks off with a binge-worthy 100-episode event. Over the first two weeks, a total of 100 installments of “Elementary” and “Person of Interest” will give viewers the opportunity to watch these compelling series from the very beginning, diving into the cases and capers that have unfolded since their television debuts. WGN America acquired the exclusive off-network rights to the coveted dramas in 2014.

In "Elementary," Jonny Lee Miller (who plays Sherlock Holmes) and Lucy Liu (who plays Dr. Watson) are a modern-day crime solving duo that cracks the NYPD's most impossible cases; and in "Person of Interest," Michael Emerson (in the role of billionaire Harold Finch) and Jim Caviezel (as CIA operative John Reese) prevent violent crimes before they happen with the help of an advanced surveillance system known as "The Machine." Taraji P. Henson, who currently stars in "Empire," is a regular in the first four seasons of the series.

PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

Monday, August 31 (7:00 pm – 1:00 a.m./ET)

•“Elementary” debuts with six back-to-back episodes

Tuesday, September 1 (7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m./ET)

•“Person of Interest” debuts with three back-to-back episodes, followed by three episodes of “Elementary”

Labor Day Marathon, Monday, September 7 (1:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m./ET)

•12-hour marathon features episodes of both “Elementary” and “Person of Interest”

Representing the two most significant acquisitions across cable premiering in 2015, “Elementary” and “Person of Interest” continue WGN America’s transformation as an entertainment destination with popular originals, including breakout hit “Salem,” Emmy-nominated “Manhattan” and upcoming dramas “Underground” and “Outsiders,” both premiering next year.

