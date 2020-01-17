Hear From and Meet The Industry Leaders Changing the Shape of Television

NEW YORK – Future’s NYC Television Week, the industry’s premiere event for insights, information and networking with and from the leaders shaping the television industry today and in the future, returns with its much anticipated spring event, March 24-26. The interactive and engaging conference is conveniently located in Midtown Manhattan at Convene, 730 Third Ave. (Between 45th & 46th Streets).

“From content creation to audience segments to new revenue models, distribution and analytics, NYC Television Week is the only place to get the whole picture of the fast paced and fast changing television, advertising and streaming industries,” said Bill Gannon, Future PLC VP & Global Editor in Chief. “For 2020, we have reimagined our already highly popular event to better provide actionable information and tools that will help attendees effectively integrate everything they learn and discover over these three days.”

NYC Television Week kicks off on Tuesday, March 24 with Advanced Advertising, the day-long series of speakers and panels that provides attendees with unparalleled insights and perspectives into the next generation of advertising. Attendees benefit from direct access to the industry’s top professionals and hear in-depth conversation about real world topics such as enhanced data, consumer action and opportunities for increased revenue. Advanced Advertising kicks off with a keynote from John Nitti, SVP & Chief Media Officer, Verizon.

On Wednesday, March 25, the day opens with CultureX Conversations Over Breakfast, the premiere destination where brands, agencies, producers and programmers can meet with multiplatform content providers to talk about the business of video for audiences who identify by their ethnicity, nationality, language, gender or sexual preference. The program includes five conversations and an award presentation, all hosted by popular on-air talent. The morning begins with a one-on-one interview with Michelle Rice, General Manager, TV One & CLEO TV. Other featured speakers include Armando Correa, Editor-in-Chief, People en Español; Joseph Lawson, Multicultural Content Strategy and Acquisition, Verizon FIOS; Glenn Goldsmith, Vice President, Programming, Mediacom Communications Corporation; and Dan Bowens, Anchor, Fox5 NY. CultureX, which is newly rebranded this year from the previous Multicultural TV, is produced by Schramm Marketing Group.

The afternoon of March 25 brings together top industry professionals at NextTV Summit, Spring TV Week’s insightful look at the business of streaming video. Join dozens of influential and pioneering executives including Weather Group President Tom O'Brien, PBS Television COO Jonathan Barzilay, and Vizio Ads chief Mike O’Donnell, as NextTV Summit tackles the latest strategies and likelihoods for success in the burgeoning OTT video space.

NYC Television Week concludes on Thursday, March 26 with the 22nd Anniversary of the Multichannel News Wonder Women awards luncheon, honoring female leadership. This event, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, recognizes the extraordinary women in media who continue to enhance the business, challenge the status quo and set the example for young leadership around the world.

About NYC Television Week

NYC Television Week, presented by the industry leading Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News magazines, brings together the foremost leaders in the television industry for three days of high-level networking, information exchange and new business generation.

Held in the media capital of the world, NYC Television Week 2020 features an exciting new format of conference tracks designed to facilitate idea sharing amongst broadcast, cable, advertising and technology professionals. #nyctvwk