Wazee Digital Welcomes Josh Hatter as Vice President of Operations

DENVER -- Jan. 17, 2017 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced that Josh Hatter has joined the company as vice president of operations. In that role, Hatter is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations and has also taken over primary responsibility for further developing existing accounts. Account managers, media services, customer support, and workflow services all report directly to Hatter.

"Hatter is a leader at heart and can manage at both strategic and tactical levels," said Mark Pougnet, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Wazee Digital. "He comes to Wazee Digital with more than 20 years of media-related technology design, operations, and management experience, which gives me great confidence in his ability to oversee strategy, vision, and operations related to customer support, media services, and especially Wazee Digital Core, which powers all other parts of the business."

Throughout his career, Hatter has participated in the build-out and growth of a variety of high-profile media companies, and his experience with new and traditional media workflows has helped companies identify the tools and processes that would maximize their productivity and uptime. As the chief technology officer of Revolt TV and Media, Hatter created and launched the broadcast and digital brand with Sean Combs and Andy Schuon, and he designed and built a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Hollywood for live news production and performances. He also oversaw the digital engineering team responsible for creating the revolt.tv website, custom CMS, Revolt mobile apps, and internal web resources.

Hatter also ran broadcast and production operations at TMZ. During his tenure there, he oversaw the migration of TMZ on TV from SD to HD, worked on numerous web video CMS migrations, built field-to-air streaming systems used to break the biggest stories in entertainment news, and managed production of numerous TMZ branded pilots.

Hatter is based in Denver and reports to Pougnet.

