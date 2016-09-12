Wazee Digital Upgrades Images of Freedom® Military Archive to Include Video Assets

DENVER -- Sept. 6, 2016 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, today announced that Images of Freedom®, the official media library of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), now offers public-domain video assets from the DOD's archive. A massive, searchable repository of military audio, video, and still imagery created for the public, Images of Freedom was built in cooperation with the DOD and runs on the Wazee Digital Core platform.

It is part of Wazee Digital's mission to help rightful content owners achieve their goals in terms of acquiring, managing, archiving, and monetizing their most valuable content. In the Department of Defense's case, the goal was to digitize and make that content publicly available, said Tanya Sudolnik, vice president of product line management at Wazee Digital. It's an honor for Wazee Digital to be entrusted with protecting and preserving America's visual history. With this video implementation, the DOD can rest assured that the public will have access to all content, not just still imagery.

The Images of Freedom archive is an online service that allows anyone to access the impressive artifacts managed by the DOD. Through the media library, anyone --students and educational institutions, families of military personnel, members of the media, documentarians, and others -- can easily retrieve any of more than a million images and videos captured by the U.S. military dating back to before World War II.

The DOD's Defense Imagery Management Operations Center (DIMOC), the official audiovisual records-keeper for the U.S. military, engaged Wazee Digital to digitize and bring the military's most treasured and irreplaceable audiovisual assets to the American people in a phased approach, with still imagery first and then audio and video a few months later. With this release, recordings of U.S. military history -- such as combat footage from Iraq and Afghanistan, World War II audio files, and instructional military videos -- will now be publicly available. Some of these rare assets have never been seen by the public before.

Newly digitized and metadata-enriched assets are fed daily to Wazee Digital Core, which powers the Images of Freedom archive. Wazee Digital partnered with developer Rock River to build the Images of Freedom portal using Wazee Digital APIs for seamless accessibility and powerful search capabilities.

Images of Freedom is publicly available at www.imagesoffreedom.com. More information about Wazee Digital's involvement in the project is available here: http://www.wazeedigital.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Wazee-ImagesOfFre.... More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

Video Link:https://www.imagesoffreedom.com/asset/?id=779S556_U36VULCJO

Video Caption: A sample video asset from Images of Freedom, USCGC Walnut (WLB-205) returns to the water July 19, 2016, following maintenance.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wazee/Wazee_Military-Dog.JPG

Photo Caption: Sample asset from Images of Freedom. A U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. with his military working dog. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeffrey Alexander/Released)

