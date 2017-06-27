Wazee Digital Named AWS Public Sector Partner

DENVER-- June 27, 2017 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced that it is now part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner Program (PSP). AWS PSP recognizes partners with solutions and experience in helping government, education, and nonprofit organizations around the world achieve their missions. Media organizations in the public sector can now be assured that Wazee Digital's media services are compatible with AWS.



"With this achievement, AWS has recognized that our products apply to a wide range of customers outside of media and entertainment, and that our Wazee Digital Core and Wazee Digital Media Hub enterprise solutions in particular would benefit large institutions and organizations," said Harris Morris, CEO of Wazee Digital. "As part of the AWS PSP network, we'll now be able to take advantage of AWS's large public-sales force and get connected with customers that might not have considered our solutions in the past."



As an authorized AWS PSP member, Wazee Digital has been vetted by AWS and verified to have the experience and readiness to support government, education, and nonprofit customers. The AWS PSP network will help connect Wazee Digital with customers that would benefit from Wazee Digital's solutions and use cases, key among them being dynamic, cloud-native asset management, sales and marketing, and digital syndication.



Through Core, Wazee Digital's enterprise software-as-a-service digital asset management platform built specifically for the cloud, public-sector organizations can search, manage, and monetize digital content stored on Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) and Amazon Glacier. Core is the foundation for all Wazee Digital products and services, and as such enables media workflow automation; scalable media delivery; digital archiving; authorized global access for searching, previewing, and downloading; and much more.



One example is Images of Freedom(R), the official media library of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), which offers public-domain video assets from the DOD's archive. A massive, searchable repository of military audio, video, and still imagery created for the public, Images of Freedom was built in cooperation with the DOD and runs on Wazee Digital Core and AWS.



Similarly, Digital Media Hub, powered by Core, lets public-sector organizations provide permission-based access to content housed in a central location through a single portal. Content is captured and ingested directly into Core in near-real time, and once the content enters Core, users can begin working with it in Digital Media Hub immediately and/or publish it to different endpoints such as YouTube.



More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.



# # #



About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.



Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/Wazee-Digital_AWS-Consulting-Partner.png

Photo Caption: Wazee Digital is now an AWS Public Sector Partner



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Wazee_Digital%20Named%20AWS%20Public%20Sector%20Partner%20-%20https://goo.gl/Km3tTC



Follow Wazee Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/WazeeDigital

https://plus.google.com/114252139629653219287/about

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wazeedigital

https://twitter.com/wazee_digital

https://www.youtube.com/user/thoughtequity