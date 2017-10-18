Wazee Digital Commerce Welcomes Rights-Ready and Broadcast-Quality User-Generated Video Clips

DENVER — Oct. 18, 2017 — Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced that Vin Di Bona Productions (VDBP), the company behind the long-running "America's Funniest Home Videos" (AFV), has renewed its contract with Wazee Digital to license and distribute clips from the iconic show through Wazee Digital Commerce, the company's content licensing platform.



In Wazee Digital Core, the clips — including enhanced metadata — are archived and managed in the cloud. The Wazee Digital team clears them for licensing, and from there the clips become available in Commerce, which is designed to help rights holders maximize the value of their premium content by connecting with creatives who need video. Content consumers such as filmmakers, broadcasters, and advertising agencies go to Commerce to search for and license clips to use in their projects.



Making content available through Commerce gives VDBP a more efficient way of fulfilling requests, especially from advertising agencies looking for rights-cleared user-generated clips. Now Commerce users browsing for content can easily find and license thousands more VDBP clips, and when the VDBP licensing team gets direct requests from agencies, it can send licensees to Commerce for a self-service experience. The arrangement frees the VDBP licensing team to fulfill more specialized requests that require the team's intervention.



"The clip library from this classic American television show contains decades' worth of premium user-generated content that has been curated and cleared. You won't find another library like it, and we're honored that Vin Di Bona Productions has entrusted us with that content," said Jay Bailey, vice president of licensing at Wazee Digital.



