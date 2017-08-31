Wall Street Communications Named Agency of Record for Sonoris

SALT LAKE CITY -- Aug. 31, 2017 -- Audio-engineering company Sonoris has chosen Wall Street Communications as its agency of record for international content marketing services. Under the agreement, Wall Street Communications will assist Sonoris with press announcements, contributed articles, case studies, and related materials to help raise the company's profile in the music industry.



Sonoris develops high-end audio products for the recording and mastering professional. Its multiplatform software ranges from a complete line of audio plug-ins to stand-alone DDP solutions. Mastering studios and music groups around the world, including Universal Mastering Studios, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group, rely on software developed by Sonoris.



"Sonoris has a sophisticated and well-developed product line that's already used by some of the most respected mastering engineers and most prestigious music studios in the world," said Chris Lesieutre, president of Wall Street Communications. "We're looking to build on that hard-earned reputation and bring new recognition to this deserving company."



Wall Street Communications offers business-to-business marketing communications services to technology companies and industry associations in the television, motion picture, and radio industries and related fields. With fundamental operating principles of accuracy, creativity, and integrity, the agency has a unique range of experience in promoting products, technologies, and services used in thousands of TV and video facilities worldwide. In business since 1996, Wall Street Communications maintains corporate headquarters in Salt Lake City and satellite offices in North America, Central America, and Europe. Learn more about Wall Street Communications at www.wallstcom.com.



