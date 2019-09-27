VuWall Merges Canadian and German Operations to Strengthen Customer Experience and Global Strategic Vision

MONTREAL — Sept. 24, 2019 — VuWall, a leader in video wall control and AV network management, today announced the official consolidation of VuWall Canada and VuWall Germany under a single umbrella as VuWall Group. Merging the two companies will unify VuWall's efforts, broadening the hours of operation by its global sales and support infrastructure and offering faster delivery.

"Our mantra in everything we do is to simplify, whether it's the user interface of our product or our internal operations," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO. "By unifying our two divisions, we can now leverage the best talent, operate more efficiently and effectively as we continue to experience dramatic growth worldwide, and provide superior product, service, and customer support. Together, we are stronger."

Software development and R&D will continue to operate entirely out of Montreal, while manufacturing and production will be consolidated exclusively with VuWall's German division. Marketing, operations, sales, and support teams will now have resources on both sides of the Atlantic, extending the company's hours of operation and overcoming the challenges of time zones and language. In addition, the VuWall reseller certification program will be offered to integrators in both Europe and Canada, expanding VuWall partnerships to every country on the planet.

"The original mandate of VuWall Germany was sales and support for the European and Middle East markets. However, due to our recent growth in almost every continent and with many of our partners and customers having global operations, it no longer made sense to operate independently," said Eric Hénique, VuWall's chief sales officer.

In preparation for this transition, VuWall started implementing its "one company" mission in Q2 of 2019, which already has proved to be more efficient for VuWall's customers and partners as well as its employees. VuWall recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, and in anticipation of its continued international leadership of video wall control and AV distribution solutions, this restructuring will also strengthen the company for the next decade of growth.

"We want to deliver the best experience to our customers, both in terms of the products and the support we offer," said Mark Schmidt, VuWall chief technology officer. "This consolidation aligns with those efforts. Now customers can expect a faster response from a solid, more accessible technical support team no matter where they are located. This will also enable us to more easily service our growing market in Asia."

More information on VuWall and its full line of solutions is available www.vuwall.com.

# # #

About VuWall

VuWall, leader of video wall management and AV distribution solutions, is recognized worldwide for delivering state-of-the-art controllers and intuitive collaboration software. VuWall eliminates the complexities of traditional AV network and video wall management while simplifying the life of AV/IT integrators and video wall operators. Tailored to each project and providing unrivaled command, control, and visualization support, VuWall solutions feature superior quality and set a new industry benchmark in ease of use and deployment for professional and mission-critical applications. Its award-winning solutions are installed in the world's most prestigious control rooms, collaboration rooms, government agencies, and corporate environments of Fortune 500 companies in more than 45 countries. VuWall is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with European offices in Tübingen, Germany. www.vuwall.com

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/190924VuWall.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/VuWall_Exec.jpeg

Photo Caption: The VuWall Group, led by (from left) CEO Paul Vander Plaetse, Chief Sales Officer Eric Hénique, and CTO Mark Schmidt.

Follow VuWall:

https://www.facebook.com/vuwall/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vuwall

https://twitter.com/vuwall

https://www.youtube.com/user/VuWall

https://vimeo.com/user55251155