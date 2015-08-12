Volicon Introduces New VOD/OTT Content Generation Capabilities With Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R)

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Aug. 12, 2015 -- Volicon today introduced a new accelerated video-on-demand/over-the-top (VOD/OTT) content generation workflow based on the Capture and Share applications for the company's Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R). Leveraging these applications along with the platform's unique content-recording capabilities, intuitive user interface, and seamless integration with edit and media asset management (MAM) systems, broadcasters can establish highly efficient content repurposing workflows, with frame accurate closed captioning support that serve not only social and digital media platforms but also the content management systems and online video platforms (CMS/OVP) that support VOD/OTT services.

"The Observer Media Intelligence Platform continually captures high-quality broadcast content, aggregating valuable assets that broadcasters can repurpose and distribute for viewing on mobile devices and at the desktop," said Gary Learner, CTO at Volicon. "Equipped with our Capture and Share applications, this platform enables fast generation of timely content such as news and sports -- and more of it. In an increasingly crowded marketplace, this combination of speed and efficiency can be a key competitive differentiator."

The Observer Media Intelligence Platform allows broadcasters to capture media in real time from any source, ingesting media 24x7 or according to a schedule, together with any metadata such as closed captioning. Because a low-resolution proxy is created along with the true HD (1080i 25/30, 720p 50/60) recording, a variety of local and remote Observer users can work collaboratively in accessing, reviewing, clipping, and generating content for further distribution.

The Capture and Share applications enable a fast, simple edit workflow by enabling three approaches to content creation. In a rapid manual approach, the user can review content as it is captured and immediately perform light editing, using the straightforward "mark in" and "mark out" controls on the platform's intuitive media player to generate a clip. In semi-automated and fully automated approaches, the Volicon platform can use specific program-related keywords in the as-run log files, as well as ad insertion signals (SCTE35/104) to identify and clip all of the program segments that make up a full episode, without advertising and promos. The platform can also stitch these aggregated clips together in a seamless commercial-free whole that can be pushed to the CMS/OVP for distribution via VOD/OTT services. Alternatively, the Observer Media Intelligence Platform user can clip and push content directly to an edit or MAM system with the right format. It can also push this content to any transcoding service and product.

Volicon's Observer Media Intelligence Platform speeds distribution of finished content with the associated closed captions by providing single-button publishing profiles that ensure programming is delivered to the CMS/OVP in the appropriate format. The Volicon system supports publishing to virtually any platform, with accelerated publishing to solutions, such as thePlatform, Kaltura, and Brightcove, as well as social and digital media outlets including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence, monitoring, and compliance logging solutions optimized for broadcasters, networks, cable and IPTV operators, and governments worldwide. Available with Volicon's Capture, Share, Review, Comply, and Monitor applications, as well as a Multiviewer module, the company's Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) (MIP) provides powerful tools that accelerate critical media workflows. The platform facilitates efficient and cost-effective content creation and repurposing for the Web and social media, VOD/OTT content preparation, linear production, compliance monitoring (loudness, closed captioning), ad verification, competitive analysis, quality-of-service/experience monitoring (QoS/QoE), and archiving. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

