Volicon Enhances Media Monitoring Capabilities of Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) With Nexidia Technology

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Aug. 17, 2015 -- Volicon today announced that, leveraging award-winning dialogue analysis technology from Nexidia, it has enhanced its Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) (MIP(R)) with new media monitoring capabilities. In under a second, an Observer(R) platform equipped with these capabilities can automatically review thousands of hours of content for a particular spoken word or phrase, almost instantly notifying users of each instance and giving them access to the video in which key words or phrases occurred.

"Given that so much of the broadcast content distributed worldwide still lacks some form of captioning, there remains a powerful need for an accurate, fast, and cost-effective solution for monitoring the spoken word," said Gary Learner, chief technology officer at Volicon. "By incorporating Nexidia's acclaimed technology into the Observer MIP, we enable media monitoring with much greater speed, accuracy, and resilience than speech-to-text software -- and without the significant cost investment in equipment, floor space, training, and maintenance."

The Volicon Observer MIP provides continuous or scheduled logging of broadcast content across multiple channels and then makes captured media immediately available for review and clipping via an intuitive, browser-based user interface. Media also is immediately available for indexing by the Nexidia dialogue search technology, which uses phonemes -- the individual sounds of words -- to convert text to sounds and then identify strings of recognizable sounds in recorded media.

Far more accurate than speech-to-text applications, Nexidia's approach to dialogue search and keyword spotting easily handles slang, proper names, and new terms; is highly tolerant of spelling errors, poor audio quality, and individual accents; and doesn't require frequent training or dictionary updates. It also supports dozens of languages and dialects.

With this technology, which indexes audio at up to 50 times the speed of conventional speech-to-text solutions on comparable equipment, making media immediately searchable, the Observer platform radically reduces the time and cost of keyword notification and content review -- even for broadcasters, government agencies, and other organizations monitoring a large volume of media. The Observer platform's intuitive user interface simplifies the process of clipping and exporting audio and video content for further review.

