Vodafone Ireland Selects Mariner xVu for IP Video Service Assurance

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Canada -- June 14, 2016 -- Mariner xVu(TM), a leading global provider of IP video solutions and technologies, today announced a new sale to and partnership with Vodafone Ireland to deploy its multi-award-winning Mariner xVu Software Defined Monitoring (SDM) platform. Vodafone Ireland will be using the analytics software across its IP video service to enhance subscriber quality of experience (QoE) and customer quality of service (QoS).

"Mariner xVu enables operations and customer care teams to manage the next generation of video and high speed broadband experiences," said Shaun McDonald, senior vice president, business development and marketing at Mariner xVu. "With a view to excellence in consumer experience management, operators like Vodafone Ireland are investing in software technology that gives a time advantage, as the volume and speed of video entertainment grows."

With the capability to isolate IP video network, content, and in-home issues rapidly before they reach the end user device, SDM is a preferred service assurance method for managed IP video. For the operational teams on the ground, this improves mean time to repair (MTTR), helping reduce truck rolls and lowering expenses.

About Mariner xVu

Mariner xVu(TM) is the world leader in Software Defined Monitoring for IP Video. Our software helps operators centrally manage the complexity required to deliver new video services with real-time visibility into Subscriber Experience -- Anywhere. Mariner xVu allows service providers to offer a reliable, high-quality viewing experience; rapidly isolate IP Video network issues; and cost-effectively reduce truck rolls and call volume to ensure a superior TV and broadband service. More information is available at www.marinerxvu.com.

