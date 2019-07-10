Major international sport owners and organisers A.S.O. signs multi-year agreement to use Globecast Digital Media Hub for content sharing

Globecast has announced that Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.), owners and organisers of multiple globally renowned sports events, has selected Content Marketplace, part of Globecast’s Digital Media Hub, for clipped content sharing.

A.S.O. organises 210 days of competition per year, with 90 events in 25 countries. Content is shared with A.S.O. customers including television channels, the wider media and also A.S.O for internal use.

Digital Media Hub is Globecast’s suite of services for sport and live events. Facilitating cross-platform live content publishing as well as VOD content creation and distribution – using the Content Marketplace module - it significantly increases content monetisation opportunities in what are highly competitive markets.

Having trialled a version of Content Marketplace at last year’s Rally Dakar, A.S.O has signed a multi-year agreement to use the media management and content sharing platform across multiple events. Via a specially designed website, content is transcoded to multiple formats and then clipped. File data can then be associated with the video: for example, scripts, cue sheets or a press kit. Access and rights management is also handled, via a simple user interface, with download and viewing statistics available.

François-Régis Grenot, VP Sales France at Globecast, said, “Using Content Marketplace, A.S.O is satisfying the ever-growing number of their customers who want their content via a simple-to-use system that is highly automated. We developed Digital Media Hub, of which this is a key part, over several years and it’s now a very evolved platform. We’re so pleased that a customer of this stature is benefiting from our expertise.”

For details about A.S.O’s sports see https://www.aso.fr/en/