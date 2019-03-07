VO Solutions on Display at the 2019 NAB Show

It's smarter. It's safer. It's VO.

Today, TV Everywhere services are ubiquitous, and content personalization and recommendation are more than just advanced features — they're a consumer expectation and requirement. As operators look to personalize the TV experience on all screens, they need workflow solutions that boost content security and maximize monetization opportunities in the most efficient way possible.

At the 2019 NAB Show, Viaccess-Orca (VO) will showcase its end-to-end, modular content protection and TV platform solutions, which address a wide range of requirements and solve the inherent challenges involved with providing a smarter and safer digital TV and OTT experience.

Deliver a Compelling Experience, Boost Business Agility With VO's Cloud TV Platform

At the 2019 NAB Show, VO will showcase its end-to-end, cloud-based TV Platform as a Service (TVaaS), which allows operators to manage, publish, personalize, and monetize content on multiple devices with increased cost efficiency and business agility. TVaaS provides OTT and pay-TV operators with a one-stop solution to deliver multiscreen services across any network. The solution includes:

• A powerful, feature-rich service-delivery platform with content protection and DRM capabilities

•The VO secure video player, a multiplatform player integrated with major DRMs for premium VOD and live content to enable a compelling viewing experience on multiple OTT platforms

• Off-the-shelf, customizable white-label TV apps

• Out-of-the-box analytics dashboards for marketing purposes

• A unique search-analysis tool for optimized content rights acquisition

Using the cloud TV platform, operators can deliver outstanding TV services while responding quickly to technical, competitive, and business challenges.

Fight Piracy With World-Class Content Protection Services

VO will showcase its next-generation suite of anti-piracy protection services at the 2019 NAB Show, empowering operators to combat illegal streaming on the web and collect legally relevant documentation to fight piracy.

In addition, VO will showcase its innovative real-time DRM solution, with security analytics capabilities provided by the VO anti-piracy center. The detection of service anomalies, such as content piracy incidents, can provide invaluable insights into the operational challenges faced by a premium content service provider. Coupled with a wide range of possible countermeasures, these insights become actionable in near-real time by a security analyst, thereby making a significant difference in service profitability.

Improve Live TV Experiences With an Ultra-Low-Latency Streaming Solution

At the 2019 NAB Show, VO and Anevia will jointly demonstrate a new ultra-low-latency live streaming solution based on CMAF, with an encoder, origin packager, and CDN from Anevia and the secure video player from VO.

The combination of Anevia and VO software has been optimized and integrated to reduce latency and allow as-close-to-real-time streaming as possible, enabling viewers to enjoy live streaming from any device with less than five seconds of delay compared with the standard eight-second broadcast delay and 30 to 60 seconds for OTT.

VO Technologies in Action

VO will offer several demonstrations showing the company's technologies in action at the 2019 NAB Show. These include:

• Brazil's Guigo TV powering its new OTT offering using VO's TVaaS cloud-based TV platform, DRM solution, and applications.

• VO's deployment with Orange Spain, will be showcased with a hybrid Android STB powering OTT and IPTV offerings. The Orange service is secured by the VO DRM solution and is available on STBs, smart TVs, and mobile devices.

Executive Presenetations

Viaccess-Orca Product Marketing and Business Development Director Benoit Brieussel will share his expertise on "CMAF: How to Reduce Live Latency and Use a Single Stream to Address Multiple Devices," during a Connected Media|IP session. The session will take place in the Presentation Theater of the South Upper Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, April 9, from 12:40 to 1 p.m.

In addition, Carlos Ramos, VO's Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Americas, will take part in a panel debate on the topic "How Can Big Data and Analytics Improve the TV Experience?" The debate will take place Wednesday, April 10, from 12 to 12:40 p.m. in the Connected Media|IP Debate Theater. The key topics include big data, analytics, data sciences, and programmatic advertising.

Company Overview:

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group, and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

