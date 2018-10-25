V-Nova expands US market presence with Executive Sales appointment

V-Nova, a leading provider of video compression solutions, today announced that following its recently announced significant investment from Novator Partners, it has appointed Bill Hendler as Vice President of U.S Sales. He will be responsible for helping spearhead V-Nova’s growth in the fast-evolving areas of video compression and live contribution as well as advancing the PERSEUS codec into the U.S market.

Hendler, who brings more than 30 years of business leadership to V-Nova, has previously acted as Chief Technology Officer at Chyron, Director of Strategic Development for LiveU and Key Account Sales Director with Imagine Communications.

“Bill is a seasoned professional with substantial experience working with broadcasters, service providers, media companies and sport organisations,” says Matt Hughes, SVP of Global Sales, V-Nova. “He brings an extensive professional network within the media space that will help expand our market share and influence on the industry.”

Hendler will work closely with Hughes and V-Nova’s leadership team to cement the position of V-Nova’s leading products, solutions and services in the U.S market.

“I am thrilled to join V-Nova at a time of tremendous opportunity and growth,” says Bill Hendler. "V-Nova has a long-standing history of entrepreneurial spirit and innovation in the media space. I look forward to expanding our market presence and influence to effectively improve our value proposition to customers through offering leading products and services.”

Bill Hendler will take up his position immediately.