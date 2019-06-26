VMP’s Vertical Cable Management Options for Floor Rack Enclosures Now Shipping

STEVENSVILLE, Md., June 26, 2019 — Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the broadcast, Pro, security, commercial, CI, and residential markets, is proud to announce its 27U and 42U cable management options for its popular floor rack enclosures are now available.

“In enclosures, wiring organization is a must,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “VMP’s ERENVCM-27 and ERENVCM-42 help keep all your wire bundles organized and sorted as they feed into your rack equipment. Made out of durable ABS and steel with a removable front plate for easier mounting of cables, the ERENVCM-27 and ERENVCM-42 provide the strength and longevity you've come to expect from VMP.”

The 27U ERENVCM-27 (MSRP: $147.00) mounts into VMP’s EREN-27, EREN-27E, and EREN-27E1K equipment rack enclosures, while the 42U ERENVCM-42 (MSRP: $159.00) mounts into VMP’s EREN-42E and EREN-42E1K equipment rack enclosures.

VMP is celebrating its 25 year as a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication, and security industries.

For more information, please visit or call toll free 877-281-2169.

About Video Mount Products

Video Mount Products (VMP) is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication and security industries since 1994. VMP products consistently offer the latest designs in safety and flexibility, all at an outstanding value. VMP’s product offering continues to grow by adding mounting systems to address growing segments across many markets.

VMP has become the mounting systems company of choice for professionals and their customers everywhere. All products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of residences, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and security applications throughout the world. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that “support” is the core of our business.

